credit: ICEYE

By Iceye
 5 days ago
ICEYE US Wins Contract To Participate in National Reconnaissance Office's Broad Agency Announcement For Commercial Radar. IRVINE,...

The Press

ICEYE US Wins Contract To Participate in National Reconnaissance Office's Broad Agency Announcement For Commercial Radar

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE US, a subsidiary of ICEYE, the global leader in persistent Earth monitoring with radar satellite imaging, announced today that it has received a contract from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). This contract enables ICEYE US to participate in the NRO's evaluation of commercial remote sensing companies operating synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.
