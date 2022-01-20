ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: AVENGED SEVENFOLD Members Surprise A Fan At Home With A Signed Guitar

By Greg Kennelty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates and bassist Johnny Christ recently surprised their fan Andrew by showing up at his house and delivering him a signed guitar. Andrew looks beyond stoked, and of course Gates and Christ look like...

