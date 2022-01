SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc., the leader in intelligent network automation for the enterprise, today announced the appointment of Ernest Lefner as Chief Product Officer, a newly-created C-suite position at Gluware. Lefner's appointment comes on the heels of a banner year for Gluware, where it was recently recognized as the only leader and outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for NetDevOps. 2022 is starting on a high note for the company as it sets the stage for continued innovation, particularly in AI and security, as the leading intelligent network automation provider for modern enterprises.

