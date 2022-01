Carolyn was diagnosed with cancer before Christmas and tragically passed away just two-and-a-half weeks later on Monday, January 10, at the age of 57. After being born and raised in Sunderland, the dedicated headteacher trained at the city’s university before taking up her first teaching position at Thorney Close Primary School before moving to East Herrington Primary Academy. Carolyn then took up the position of deputy headteacher at Eppleton Academy Primary School before spending seven years as the school’s headteacher.

