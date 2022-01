IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While the NFT market has seen unprecedented growth, it has also been plagued by exploitation – with poor quality art and opportunism threatening the long term viability of a new market that could reshape art ownership in the Web3 age. NFTs also have a high barrier to entry for artists and brands hoping to positively impact the space. Enter Purebase – a new NFT studio that not only sets a new standard for the industry by supplying a safe place for creators to share their talents while providing holders of NFT collections increased brand value and utility.

