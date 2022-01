In November 2021, A.i.A. spoke with Elvira Dyangani Ose, director of the Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA), which was started as an exhibition series in 1959 by art critic Alexandre Cirici Pellicer and a group of contemporary artists, with the goal of cultivating a collection for the city. It officially opened to the public in 1995. Ose, who grew up in Barcelona, previously helmed the Showroom Gallery in London. Below, she details her plans for local engagement and increased accessibility. In the 1990s, I was a young girl in Barcelona. So when, after years working in London and elsewhere, I...

MUSEUMS ・ 2 DAYS AGO