ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Landitec® is now the official distributor of Sunny Valley Networks' Zenarmor™ (ex. Sensei) NGFW Plug-In

By Sunny Valley Networks
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The German network equipment distributor Landitec® officially announces cooperation with the Californian network security solution provider Sunny Valley Networks, extending the range of high-quality open source firewall services for customers. By announcing this collaboration, Landitec® and Sunny Valley Networks professionally implement the fusion of...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

SHORTAGES IN JOB-READY DIGITAL TALENT ARE STALLING ENTERPRISE INNOVATION

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital talent transformation platform Udacity, together with leading independent market research company Ipsos, today announced the findings of the Talent Transformation Global Impact Report survey. More than 2,000 managers, and more than 4,000 employees were surveyed across the US, UK, France, and Germany. The findings reveal that digital transformation is stalling due to lack of job-ready digital talent, and enterprises don't have a way to access the talent they need to deliver on digital initiatives because hiring is difficult and retention is low. In addition, the global COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges as the need for skilled employees has only increased in order to prevent business disruption and keep pace with technical innovation.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Press

Skybox Security announces 2021 Partner of the Year Award winners

Skybox Security Partners recognized for innovative security posture management solutions. - Increasingly dangerous vulnerabilities such as Log4j require a new focus on preventing breaches by eliminating cyber exposure. - Skybox Partners lead the industry in delivering large-scale, business-critical cybersecurity implementations. - Channel partners and distributors selected for remarkable customer commitment,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Tredence Propels Intelligent Enterprise Rebate Management with Launch of Rebate.ai

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI engineering company, announced the launch of its new B2B rebate management and analytics platform, Rebate.ai. The platform is equipped with advanced analytics to deliver real-time, contextual insights for everyone in the rebate ecosystem, including buying groups, distributors and manufacturers.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Press

Introducing IDS, a new company from IPD built to revolutionize the connection between owners/operators, assets, and service channels

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPD, the leading supplier of high-quality replacement engine replacement parts, is excited to announce a new company called Industrial Digital Solutions (IDS). IDS was born from the folks at IPD who have been working with independent engine rebuilders to make high quality engine parts for diesel and natural gas engines since 1955. IDS was formed to simply and intelligently connect assets with owners, managers, and service channels to increase efficiency, reduce fuel costs, and prevent downtime.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Security#Network Management#Network Service#Plug In#Sensei#Sunny Valley Networks#German#Californian#Vad#Opnsense#Platinum Partner
The Press

DataOps.live and Okera Joint Solution Automates and Extends Snowflake Data Security Across the Enterprise

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live and Okera, the Universal Data Authorization company, today announced a strategic partnership to increase the speed and security of sensitive data workloads running on the Snowflake Data Cloud Platform. The integrated solution seamlessly delivers the optimal speed and automation of the DataOps.live solution for Snowflake workloads, while leveraging the Okera Dynamic Access Platform (ODAP) to enhance data governance and security with fine-grained access controls. The joint solution enables organizations standardizing on Snowflake as their primary data cloud platform to dramatically improve security and performance for their data, while also extending the enhanced governance capabilities to multi-cloud environments.
BUSINESS
The Press

mCloud Signs MOU with Aramco to Explore Co-Development of ESG and Digitalization Hub in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions today announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Aramco. The MOU sees mCloud joining forces with Aramco to explore the co-development of a digital technology hub for delivering ESG solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Press

Gluware Kicks Off 2022 as the Network Automation Leader, Appoints Industry Luminaries to Executive AI, Product, and Security Roles

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc., the leader in intelligent network automation for the enterprise, today announced the appointment of Ernest Lefner as Chief Product Officer, a newly-created C-suite position at Gluware. Lefner's appointment comes on the heels of a banner year for Gluware, where it was recently recognized as the only leader and outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for NetDevOps. 2022 is starting on a high note for the company as it sets the stage for continued innovation, particularly in AI and security, as the leading intelligent network automation provider for modern enterprises.
BUSINESS
The Press

Kinetic Technologies Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX™ Platform for High-Performance Power Management and Video/Audio Interface ICs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diakopto announced today that Kinetic Technologies, a developer of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, has selected ParagonX to accelerate parasitic analysis and design optimization in the development of their integrated circuits (IC). "We have adopted the industry-leading ParagonX Electronic Design Automation (EDA)...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Software
The Press

jaris, Named as One of 10 Leading Companies with Most Disruptive Solutions in 2021 by Analytics Insight

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- jaris, the CaaS platform and leading embedded financial services lender in the U.S., democratizes and simplifies access to capital for small to medium-sized businesses through partnerships with payment-enabled software companies and payment providers has been named a Leading Company with Most Disruptive Solutions in 2021 by Analytics Insight.
BUSINESS
The Press

SafeBreach Launches Free Ransomware Assessment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeBreach, the pioneer in breach and attack simulation ("BAS"), today announced it has launched the ransomware challenge, a free assessment designed to help customers understand their level of vulnerability to specific ransomware attacks and provide actionable intelligence about the immediate steps they can take to minimize their risk. The ransomware challenge will showcase post-exploitation behaviors including command and control communications, reconnaissance, credential theft, as well as malware transfer and execution of select ransomware variants. Participants will receive a customized report with key findings and remediation guidance.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Stairwell Expands its Bench of Security Experts with Three Leadership Hires to Accelerate Company Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stairwell, a company that empowers security teams to outsmart any attacker, today announced the appointments of Shel Sharma, Vice President of Product; Siddhartha Sinha, Vice President of Engineering; and Silas Cutler, Principal Reverse Engineer. These hires follow the September announcement of Stairwell's $20 million Series A funding round and its flagship platform, Inception, the world's first platform for recursive threat hunting, detection, and response.
BUSINESS
The Press

Vectra Acquires Siriux Security Technologies to Extend Leadership in Identity and SaaS Threat Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in AI-driven threat detection and response, today announced it has acquired Siriux Security Technologies, a leading provider of identity and software as a service (SaaS) posture management. The acquisition positions Vectra as the only vendor that enables customers to securely configure and detect active threats in cloud identity and SaaS applications, including Microsoft Azure AD and Microsoft 365.
BUSINESS
The Press

Neo4j Closes Banner Year Marked by Customer Successes, Continued Industry Validation, Community Engagement, and Major Funding

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j®, the world's leading graph data platform, crossed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) during 2021. The year was marked by strategic product innovation that drove customer and partner excellence, strong community engagement, and super-sized venture funding investments. "Neo4j has...
BUSINESS
The Press

Phonexa Names Mohd Abbas as VP of Onboarding and Client Success to Fuel Growth in Customer Satisfaction, Product Implementation

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa has promoted Mohd Abbas to the role of Vice President of Onboarding and Client Success to lead the company's next phase of expansion, customer success, and efficient software implementation. In his new position, Abbas will be responsible for overseeing...
BUSINESS
The Press

Pitstop Partners With Samsara to Reduce Emissions and Maintenance Costs Using Predictive Analytics

TORONTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitstop, a leading predictive analytics company for the mobility industry, today announces a partnership with Samsara, pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud. This partnership will allow customers to access real-time data and insights from Samsara within Pitstop's leading predictive analytics platform to reduce emissions and maintenance costs.
ECONOMY
The Press

ArmorCode Closes $11 Million Seed Funding Round As Demand For AppSecOps Platform Soars

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorCode, the leader in AppSecOps, today announced it has secured an additional $8 million in seed financing led by Cervin Ventures with participation from Sierra Ventures that lead the previous round of funding, Tau Ventures, and several prominent Cybersecurity leaders, including founders of Demisto and RedLock, bringing the total seed round to $11 million. The company will use these new funds to extend its AppSecOps platform capabilities and expand the company's go-to-market efforts.
BUSINESS
The Press

Woflow Expands Data Infrastructure Powering Digital Transformation with $7.3M in Series A Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woflow, the data infrastructure company behind some of the world's largest food delivery companies, today announced $7.3M in Series A funding. The round was co-led by Base10 Partners and Construct Capital with participation from existing investor Craft Ventures. The latest funding round will be used to accelerate the company's global team expansion, along with further product development and the launch of a new retail data API offering.
BUSINESS
The Press

Real Estate Developer Hillwood Selects TuSimple to Help Prepare Facilities for Autonomous Trucking Operations

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, and Hillwood, one of the largest industrial and commercial real estate developers in the country, announced a collaboration today to integrate TuSimple's infrastructure specifications into current and future industrial and commercial properties. With the expansion of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network, Hillwood is actively preparing to meet the demand for autonomous trucks by getting properties ready for autonomous trucking operations, starting with a million square foot state-of-the-art facility built within its 27,000-square-acre AllianceTexas development. The AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) provides partner companies access to an unparalleled testing and commercialization ecosystem, freight-critical resources, and partnerships essential to comprehensively adopt, integrate and scale L4 autonomous trucking operations.
REAL ESTATE
The Press

Wohler releases iAM-AUDIO-8 with AoIP options

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, has released a new line of multi-input 8-channel units that contain several improvements over the existing AMP-S8 series units. These units are available in 1U and 2U configurations with several licensing options.
ELECTRONICS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy