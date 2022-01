The first step for innovation in cannabis packaging begins with the machine. With cannabis still such a new industry, there is much room for design innovation and development from cannabis brands and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), according to the report “Cannabis Market Update: Unique Challenges for THC and CBD Products.” Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the report indicates that, for the most part, cannabis producers have been able to get away with using equipment from similar industries. Eventually, however, OEMs will need to approach cannabis as a unique industry with its own set of operational requirements and goals.

3 DAYS AGO