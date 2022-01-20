ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ateliere Creative Technologies Launches Cloud-Based Connect Supply Chain Platform on AWS Marketplace

By Ateliere Creative Technologies
 5 days ago

Ateliere enables easy purchasing of their digital supply chain platform in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to take advantage of existing AWS relationships and incentives. BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ateliere Creative Technologies announced that its award-winning Ateliere Connect cloud-native content supply chain platform is now available in AWS...

