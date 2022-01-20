Ateliere Creative Technologies Launches Cloud-Based Connect Supply Chain Platform on AWS Marketplace
Ateliere enables easy purchasing of their digital supply chain platform in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to take advantage of existing AWS relationships and incentives. BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ateliere Creative Technologies announced that its award-winning Ateliere Connect cloud-native content supply chain platform is now available in AWS...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0