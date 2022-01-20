ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
 3 days ago
Jack wants to be able to support himself. Violet wants a boyfriend. Harrison could use a friend, but not if it means going outside. These roomies in their 20s are all autistic, impressively and authentically played by actors who identify as being on the spectrum. Each experiences hope, heartbreak and high...

