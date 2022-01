So the other day, we were reminded that Squadron 42 – which was supposed to be released back in 2014, if you can believe that – is still likely a couple years away from release, which at this point means anywhere from two years to seven to forever. And that’s the single-player spinoff from Star Citizen that was originally supposed to be the main game but has slowly morphed into being this weird vestigial thing. Not that the main game is any closer to being released, as the exact same source points to that as being even further from completion.

