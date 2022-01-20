Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Michaels, the largest arts and crafts retailer in North America, today announced an expanded partnership to launch same-day delivery from more than 100 Michaels stores across Canada.

OTB Group-owned Diesel announced Monday that it has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America, effective immediately. He will report to Diesel Global CEO Massimo Piombini and lead the Italian firm’s development in “a key market with great growth potential for the brand,” the company stated. He succeeds Patrick Valeo, who served in the role since April 2020. “In his new role, Eraldo will have the opportunity to capitalize on his long experience in the industry to drive the growth of our brand in the USA and Canada,” Piombini said. “His experience with leading fashion brands, combined with his vision and...

