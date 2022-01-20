ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Michaels, the largest arts and crafts retailer in North America, today announced an expanded partnership to launch same-day delivery from more than 100 Michaels stores across Canada.

By Instacart, Michaels Companies, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INSTACART AND MICHAELS EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS CANADA. SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES THE MOST AFFORDABLE CERTIFIED ORGANIC MATTRESS IN AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A gamechanger. That's how radically affordable Avocado Green has made their new Eco Organic Mattress line. The adult, kid, and crib mattresses are 100% GOTS certified organic (CU863637) — yet offered at polyurethane foam mattress prices. By eliminating markups and middlemen, Avocado delivers one of the most highly-certified organic mattresses at an unheard of price — $999 for a queen, which is hundreds less than even the closest "natural" competitors.
HOME & GARDEN
The Press

Real Estate Developer Hillwood Selects TuSimple to Help Prepare Facilities for Autonomous Trucking Operations

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, and Hillwood, one of the largest industrial and commercial real estate developers in the country, announced a collaboration today to integrate TuSimple's infrastructure specifications into current and future industrial and commercial properties. With the expansion of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network, Hillwood is actively preparing to meet the demand for autonomous trucks by getting properties ready for autonomous trucking operations, starting with a million square foot state-of-the-art facility built within its 27,000-square-acre AllianceTexas development. The AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) provides partner companies access to an unparalleled testing and commercialization ecosystem, freight-critical resources, and partnerships essential to comprehensively adopt, integrate and scale L4 autonomous trucking operations.
REAL ESTATE
chainstoreage.com

First Black-owned frictionless store opens in North America

A hybrid autonomous grocery store with a contactless bistro is making history for several reasons. Nourish & Bloom Market is the first autonomous store with Black co-founders in North America. The store, in Fayetteville, Ga., is also the first autonomous and fully contactless grocery store in Georgia and the Southeast U.S.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instacart#Arts And Crafts#North America#Canada
The Press

Performance Group Launches New Innovative Subscription Maintenance Platform to Address Dealership Retention and Future Service Challenges

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 100 million American households are enrolled in subscription-based programs that typically focus on music, movies, fitness, and food. While subscription services are becoming ubiquitous, until now, there has never been a subscription model that enables consumers to maintain one of their most expensive investments: their automobile. Seeing this need, Performance Group has launched UltraCare Plus Subscription Maintenance for auto dealers to turn the concept of traditional "prepaid maintenance" on its head. The program gives dealers the ability to sell fully customized, automatically renewing vehicle maintenance subscriptions to both their sales and service customers.
ECONOMY
The Press

Remote announces exponential growth as it reaches its third anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Months after reaching unicorn status, Remote today announced landmark growth with a 900% employee increase and more than ten-fold growth in annual recurring revenue in the past year as the world turned to the company for guidance in the move toward the new work from home economy.
SOFTWARE
The Press

GAME PLAY NETWORK TO OFFER PRIZEOUT'S PROPRIETARY PLATFORM TO ITS B SPOT PLAYERS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Play Network ("GPN") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Prizeout to integrate its innovative withdrawal platform into GPN's B2C website and mobile app, b spot. The relationship between the two companies will provide more value power to b spot players by giving them a unique way to withdraw their winnings and account balances via digital gift cards issued by their favorite brands.
GAMBLING
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Names Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America

OTB Group-owned Diesel announced Monday that it has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America, effective immediately. He will report to Diesel Global CEO Massimo Piombini and lead the Italian firm’s development in “a key market with great growth potential for the brand,” the company stated. He succeeds Patrick Valeo, who served in the role since April 2020. “In his new role, Eraldo will have the opportunity to capitalize on his long experience in the industry to drive the growth of our brand in the USA and Canada,” Piombini said. “His experience with leading fashion brands, combined with his vision and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Medagadget.com

North America Wound Debridement Products Market to Expand Steadily in the Coming Years till 2021-2028

A medical procedure called wound debridement is performed to remove dead or infected tissue from the wound site. It is necessary in some types of chronic wounds that do not heal properly and can prevent infection. While debridement may not be required in every type of wound, it is necessary for some acute wounds or new, severe wounds. Hydrotherapy, wet-to-dry dressing, and monofilament debridement pads are the types of mechanical debridement.
MARKETS
The Press

Former Top Law Enforcement and Cybersecurity Experts Launch CyberCatch to Better Protect Small and Medium-Sized Businesses in North America from Cyber Threats

CyberCatch releases Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Vulnerabilities Report, identifies three critical vulnerabilities from a scan of 21,850 small and medium-sized businesses that can be exploited by attackers unless prompt action is taken. SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- CyberCatch today announced the publication of its inaugural...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Press

Southwest Airlines Launches Interest-Free Payment Installments to Hawaii with Buy Now Pay Later Leader, Uplift

Southwest Airlines Launches Interest-Free Payment Installments to Hawaii with Buy Now Pay Later Leader, Uplift. SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift, the only enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later solution serving the world's top travel brands, has deepened its partnership with Southwest Airlines Co. Customers can book their Southwest Airlines® flights now through Monday, Jan. 24, to the breathtaking Hawaiian Islands with interest-free payment options through Uplift for travel dates through the end of Aug. 2022.*
LIFESTYLE
The Drum

Ogury expands into North America with new Toronto office

Toronto, January 18th, 2022. Ogury, a global technology leader in mobile advertising anchored in privacy protection, expands its business in North America with a new office in Canada. Operations in the region will be led by Sandra Mackechnie, Country Manager based in Toronto. Founded in 2014 in the UK and...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Instacart launches prepared meal delivery service

US-based grocery delivery and pick-up service company Instacart has launched its prepared foods from supermarkets new feature, creating new competition for DoorDash, Uber Eats, and others. The new service aims to attract more customers towards the platform by becoming a competitor in the market of meal-delivery. Clients can choose from...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
dcvelocity.com

Survey: 99% of retailers will offer same-day delivery by 2025

Retailers of all shapes and sizes say they will offer same-day delivery by 2025 as consumers continue to prioritize last-mile fulfillment speed and convenience, according to research from delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider Bringg, released this week. The supply chain tech provider surveyed 500 retailers in the United States,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Associated Press

Atlas Organics to Accelerate Growth of Commercial Composting Solutions Across North America in Innovative Combination with Generate Capital

SPARTANBURG, S.C. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022-- Atlas Organics, a developer and operator of commercial composting solutions based in the U.S. Southeast, today announced a transformational transaction aimed at expanding its operations nationwide in partnership with Generate Capital, a leading owner and operator of organic waste processing solutions and sustainable infrastructure in North America.
ENVIRONMENT
Seekingalpha.com

Blink Charging to supply EV chargers to GM car dealerships across North America

Blink Charging (BLNK +0.4%) is deploying EV IQ 200 chargers at General Motors (NYSE:GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. Michael D. Farkas, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging said, “As transportation continues to shift towards becoming more electric, Blink’s technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure will be a critical component of an automaker’s ecosystem and will play a significant role in accelerating EV mass adoption.”
ECONOMY
darkhorizons.com

Netflix Raising Prices In North America

Netflix is raising the monthly price of its subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada. Announced yesterday, Netflix’s Basic single SD plan will go up $1 to $9.99 a month. Its most popular standard two-stream HD plan will go up by $1.50 to $15.49 per month. Finally, its Premium 4K plan will go up by $2 to $19.99 per month.
TV & VIDEOS
Computer Weekly

Hispasat expands North America strategic collaboration, bolsters Brazilian holdings

Spanish satellite-based communications operator Hispasat has expanded its agreement with Swedish connectivity services company Ovzon to jointly offer a high-capacity portable broadband system in North America, while at the same time taking the full share capital of its Hispamar Satélites in Brazil. The new deal with Ovzon complements the...
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy