Nearly eight years later and Big Time Rush are back and better than ever. Released in December 2021, their comeback single, "Call It Like I See It," marks the group’s first release since 2013. To signal their return as a band, members Logan Henderson, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow and Carlos Pena were originally scheduled to perform just two concerts that same month — one in Chicago and one in New York City.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO