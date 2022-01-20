ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Duchess of Cornwall makes important plea: 'Let us not be bystanders to injustice or prejudice'

By Danielle Stacey
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Cornwall urged the public "let us not be bystanders to injustice or prejudice," as she marked Holocaust Memorial Day and the 75th anniversary of the publication of Anne Frank's diary. Camilla, 74, delivered a speech as she attended a reception for the Anne Frank Trust UK...

