ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ghost announces ‘Impera’

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost will release its new album, Impera, on March 11th via Loma Vista Recordings. It will be the GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rockers fifth album and is supported by the new single, “Call Me Little Sunshine,” available now across digital platforms. The phantasmagoric visual interpretation lensed by iconic...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
ghostcultmag.com

Ghost Shares New Single “Call Me Little Sunshine” – New Album “Impera” Coming Soon

Ghost has shared a brand new single, the sinister sounding “Call Me Little Sunshine!” The new single comes from their just announced new album, Impera, due out on March 11th via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-orders are live at the link below. The track also comes with a visualizer shot by iconic director Matt Mahurin (Metallica) and starring Ruby Modine. Stream and pre-save the the single and album now.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ghost light up London landmarks to promote new album Impera

Ghost staged a visual takeover of London last night (January 20) with a mischievous guerrilla marketing blitz which saw the group’s logo, the artwork for their newly-announced fifth album Impera and images of new frontman, Papa Emeritus IV, projected onto iconic London landmarks. Not content with trailering the March...
ROCK MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Ghost Set March Release For Fifth Album 'Impera', Share New Track Call Me Little Sunshine

Ghost have announced their fifth studio album. The follow-up to 2018's 'Prequelle' is called 'Impera' and will arrive on March 11 via Loma Vista Recordings. Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, the record takes the theatrical rockers hundreds of years forward from its predecessor, which was built around the historic events of the Black Death. Introducing it, Ghost said: "We're building our empire from the ashes of an old."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruby Modine
rvamag.com

Ghosts In The Machine

Richmond duo Digital Hell makes distorted, foreboding noise and discusses heady philosophical concepts, but if you ask them, they’re really just making pop music. I was greeted by a joyful character with a teddy-bear beanie covering her long black locs. “What’s good!!! You’re finally here!” she said, as she gave me a friendly hug.
RICHMOND, VA
themusicuniverse.com

Joe Satriani announces ‘The Elephants of Mars’

Joe Satriani is kicking off the new year with a new album called The Elephants of Mars, set for release on April 8th via a new partnership with earMUSIC. The guitarist’s 19th studio album will be available on limited CD featuring seven double sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several colored vinyl options will be available, including orange, pink and a special purple version sold through Guitar Center only. The album’s first single, “Sahara,” is available now with a performance video directed by ZZ Satriani.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ghost And Volbeat Announce Limited Edition Metallica Covers Release

Ghost and Volbeat have announced a special limited edition double A-side vinyl release featuring their respective covers of Metallica Black Album classics to celebrate their upcoming coheadlining tour. The 7" pressed on crystal clear vinyl and limited to only 3,000 units with 115 copies available at each tour stop and...
ROCK MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Logic, Steve Aoki among Sound Money Bitcoin Music Fest headliners

The first festival will close out the Bitcoin 2022 Conference. BTC Inc, organizer of the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, announces the first annual Bitcoin music festival Sound Money Fest as the final day celebration of Bitcoin 2022. The music and arts festival, which will take place at the combined campus of the Miami Beach Convention Center and the adjacent Pride Park, will be the finale of Bitcoin 2022 on Saturday, April 9th from 10 am ET to 10 pm ET, and feature internationally renowned music artists, art displays, a food truck nation, stand-up comedians and more. Admission to the Festival is included with General Admission passes to Bitcoin 2022, but One-Day Festival Passes can also be purchased individually through the official Sound Money Fest website.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loma Vista Recordings#Ghost#Impera#Swedish#Target
themusicuniverse.com

The Weeknd scores No 1 album worldwide with ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd’s album, Dawn FM, is topping charts worldwide despite no physical product being available. The album debuted No. 1 Apple Music US and in 125 countries as well as No. 1 Spotify US & Globally. Its cumulative streams have surpassed over 500 million to date. Adding to the...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Mobile Fidelity announces six Van Halen SACD, vinyl reissues

Mobile Fidelity has teamed with Rhino Records to release the first six Van Halen albums on SACD and 180-gram 45rpm vinyl. Van Halen, Van Halen II, Women and Children First, Fair Warning, Diver Down and 1984 are all getting the hybrid SACD and Limited Edition UltraDisc One-Step 45rpm Vinyl 2 LP box set treatment.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Listen Campaign releases historic music performance NFTs

Legendary performances by Diana Ross, BB King, Seal, Shaggy and others are featured. The Listen Campaign has announced that it is auctioning NFTs of historic :30 second music performances by icons, including Diana Ross, BB King, Jackson Browne, Seal, Shaggy, and others, in the first drop of a weekly series. Available at The Listen Collectibles Auction and Shop, the first seven NFTs drop on January 19th at nft.listencampaign.com.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Silk Sonic announces Dolby Live Vegas residency

Multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated duo Silk Sonic has announced that it will debut an extended engagement at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas beginning in late February. The first set of dates include February 25 and 26; March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and 31; and April 2.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
themusicuniverse.com

Walker Hayes announces album release livestream

Hayes will release Country Stuff The Album at midnight ET. GRAMMY-nominated country pop singer/songwriter Walker Hayes will celebrate the release of Country Stuff The Album with a livestream album release party tonight (Thurs, Jan 20th) at 9 pm ET via Twitch and within the Amazon Music mobile app. The concert experience, Live from Nashville: Country Stuff Album Release Show, will feature the debut of many of the songs from the project that will drop at midnight ET.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Yelawolf, Shooter Jennings unveil rock band

Debut single “Make Me A Believer” available now. Hip hop artist Yelawolf and American singer/songwriter/producer Shooter Jennings have officially launched their extraordinary new rock project, Sometimes Y, with the release of their infectious debut single “Make Me A Believer,” the lead track off the duo’s self-titled debut studio album, due out Friday, March 11th via Slumerican. On paper, the two stars might not seem like the most obvious combination. But after listening to their collaboration as Sometimes Y, you’ll quickly come to understand that their chemistry, built from a decades-long plus friendship, is in fact as intoxicating as it is unexpected. “Make Me A Believer” channels the nervy charm of Ric Ocasek and the indelible hooks of Rick Nielsen as it reckons with self-worth and the need for external validation.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Kidd G unveils ‘Left Me’

After landing inclusion in The New York Times’ Best Albums of 2021 year-end list, Kidd G makes his 2022 debut with new song “Left Me” featuring YNW BSlime. Kidd G’s signature country twang and YNW BSlime’s youthful energy directly contrast the emotions in the song as Kidd sings “I don’t know why you left me… Now you’re nothing but a memory”. The artistic chemistry between the two young rising stars is showcased in the song’s official video, which was teased earlier this week on Kidd G’s Instagram.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Kip Moore releases fan favorite single to radio

Newly-produced “Crazy One More Time (Revisited)” also hits streaming. Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore is making good on a long-time back and forth with his loyal fanbase, announcing he will officially release fan-favorite track “Crazy One More Time (Revisited)” to country radio on Monday, January 24th. The original version was released as an album track on Moore’s widely celebrated debut album Up All Night, and has gone on to grow a life of its own over the past ten years. One of the most requested songs during Moore’s signature live show, the original track has been streamed over 20 million times to date. Co-written by Moore with Chris Lindsey and Aimee Mayo, Moore hit the studio to put a 2022 update on the track, available to listen on all streaming platforms.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Dustin Lynch announces ‘Blue in the Sky’

Dustin Lynch has announced that his next album, Blue in the Sky, will be available February 11th via Broken Bow Records. The country singer shared the news on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday (Jan 19th). “This has been a fun secret to keep! Get ready for a collection...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Papa Roach releases ‘Stand Up’

Papa Roach are kicking off the new year with a powerful message behind their anthemic single, “Stand Up.” The track is available digitally following a premiere on SiriusXM’s Octane. “‘Stand Up’ is inspired by the social unrest of marginalized people throughout the world. It’s about feeling of...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Chris Janson announces fourth studio album

Chris Janson has announced that his fourth studio album, All In, is coming this spring via Warner Music Nashville. The multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter has made the title track available from the project, which also includes the poignant single, “Bye Mom.”. “The title All In epitomizes this album,” Janson said. “There...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

My Chemical Romance, Paramore headlining 2022 When We Were Young Fest

Live Nation has announced that the When We Were Young Festival will return to Las Vegas this October. The single day emo punk event features My Chemical Romance and Paramore headlining with performances by AFI, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, I Prevail, Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Eat World and dozens of others performing on Saturday, October 22nd from 11 am until 11 pm at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy