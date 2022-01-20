Ghost announces ‘Impera’

Debut single “Make Me A Believer” available now. Hip hop artist Yelawolf and American singer/songwriter/producer Shooter Jennings have officially launched their extraordinary new rock project, Sometimes Y, with the release of their infectious debut single “Make Me A Believer,” the lead track off the duo’s self-titled debut studio album, due out Friday, March 11th via Slumerican. On paper, the two stars might not seem like the most obvious combination. But after listening to their collaboration as Sometimes Y, you’ll quickly come to understand that their chemistry, built from a decades-long plus friendship, is in fact as intoxicating as it is unexpected. “Make Me A Believer” channels the nervy charm of Ric Ocasek and the indelible hooks of Rick Nielsen as it reckons with self-worth and the need for external validation.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO