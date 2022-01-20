ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Aiming to make CDC nimble, agency director has rankled many

By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
Courier News
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the top U.S....

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

COVID Boosters Keep Older Americans Out of Hospitals: CDC

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 among older Americans is far higher for those who are unvaccinated than for those who are fully vaccinated and have had a booster shot, new government data shows. The differences were stark: In December, unvaccinated people 50 and older were 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who had completed the initial immunization series, but hadn't yet received a booster, according to statistics published Thursday on the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S#Ap
Daily Mail

'3,500 kids are in hospital, not 100,000': CDC Director Wallensky corrects liberal Justice Sotomayor's wildly false claim that 'over 100,000 children are seriously ill with COVID, many on ventilators'

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky contradicted Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's incorrect claim that there are 100,000 pediatric COVID hospitalizations on Sunday. Justice Sotomayor, a liberal Associate Justice appointed by former president Obama, exaggerated the number of severe COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children as she attempted to convince conservative Supreme Court justices that President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses should be enforced.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Almost half of the 3,187 'Covid patients' in Massachusetts hospitals have been admitted for an unrelated condition, officials reveal

Almost half of 'Covid hospitalizations' in Massachusetts are among people who were admitted for a non-virus related reason. The revelation by state health officials Thursday makes the state the first to differentiate between hospitalizations 'with' Covid versus hospitalizations 'because of' Covid. This failure to differentiate nationwide has led to record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Brenham Banner-Press

CDC director: 75% of COVID deaths among vaccinated had four comorbidities

(The Center Square) – Ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on vaccine mandates expected as early as this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is under increased scrutiny after recent comments about COVID-19 deaths. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky fell into controversy after a clip of her appearance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxbangor.com

Maine CDC director briefs lawmakers on pandemic

AUGUSTA — Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah briefed lawmakers Thursday on the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting took place online with members of the legislature’s Health and Human Services committee. Topics addressed by Shah included expanded testing, vaccinations, and the Omicron variant. Shah...
MAINE STATE
News4Jax.com

CDC preparing to update mask information, director says

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the agency is preparing to update information on its website about face masks but continues to recommend that everyone wear some type of mask. “@CDCgov continues to recommend that any mask is better than no mask, and we encourage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

CDC Director Vows to Improve COVID Messaging

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The CDC has struggled with clear messaging and COVID-19 guidance during the pandemic, and the agency will aim to do better, Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, told The Wall Street Journal. The pandemic threw...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Herald

Pozniak: Is CDC Director Walensky failing as a pandemic leader?

In many ways, Massachusetts resident Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who President Biden selected to lead the Centers for Disease Control, has dropped the ball as a crisis communications leader during the unprecedented COVID pandemic. As a communications professional, let me focus on several major missteps she has made that harmed the credibility of the CDC and the Biden administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

House Republicans accuse CDC director of keeping agency in 'constant crisis' throughout pandemic

FIRST ON FOX: The top Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee accused Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky of keeping the agency in "constant crisis" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Committee ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., alongside Health and Oversight Subcommittee ranking members Brett...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Courier News

Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show

NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. Thank you for...
HEALTH
fox5atlanta.com

CDC Director urges Americans to make sure they're up-to-date on COVID-19 shots

ATLANTA - President Joe Biden's top COVID-19 advisors say case numbers are beginning to fall, especially in the Northeast and states hit first by the omicron variant. The US is averaging about 745,000 new cases, 21,000 hospitalizations, and 1,700 deaths per day. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, despite the...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy