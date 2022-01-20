ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'After Life' continues to explore grief with humor

By Martha K. Baker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo answer the loudest question, No. The third and final season of "After Life" is not so knife-sharp as the first two. It cannot be. "After Life" follows the grief-strewn path of Tony Johnson as he tries to wrap his broken heart back together after the death of his dear wife...

‘After Life’ brings the bittersweet Ricky Gervais comedy about grief to an end

The third and final season of “After Life” doesn’t deviate much from the first two, continuing writer-director-producer-star Ricky Gervais’ dour rumination on crippling grief and the ability (or not) to carry on. That the series doesn’t necessarily follow the template of the comic’s earlier shows speaks to a certain maturation, but its themes have become repetitive to the point where “Life” has clearly run its course.
TV SERIES
Grief heals with a dash of humor in ‘Pivoting’

There’s nothing like death to turn your life inside out, as three friends in the new dark comedy “Pivoting” learn the hard way. The Fox sitcom, which premiered last week, finds the three survivors of a Long Island friend group picking up the pieces after the death of the fourth. Sarah (Maggie Q) leaves her wildly successful medical career to find joy working at a grocery store, Amy (Eliza Coupe) recommits to being a better ― or at least present — mom and Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) soaks up the attention from her personal trainer that she’s not getting from her husband.
TV & VIDEOS
After Life

The percentage of Approved Tomatometer Critics who have given this movie a positive review. You're almost there! Just confirm how you got your ticket. Let's get your review verified. Fandango. AMCTheatres.com or AMC AppNew. Enter your Ticket Confirmation# located in your email. Cinemark Coming Soon. We won’t be able to...
MOVIES
Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Louie Anderson Dies: Emmy-Winning Comedian and ‘Baskets’ Star Was 68

Beloved stand-up comedian, Primetime Emmy winner, actor, and game show host Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68 after battling cancer. Anderson was fighting diffuse large B cell lymphoma and was hospitalized earlier this week. He died in Las Vegas. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed the news. Knowing for his fleet-footed and nimble comedic style, Anderson won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for “Baskets” for his role as Christine Baskets, the mother of Chip and Dale (twins both played by Zach Galifianakis). The actor was nominated in the category across...
CELEBRITIES
The World Mourns — And Sings Along With — Meat Loaf, Rock Icon of the 1970s

The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday. Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.” TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.” British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
MUSIC
Watch: Bob Saget Reveals How Humor Helped Him Cope With Grief In ‘CBS Mornings’ Interview – Update

UPDATE, with video Comedian Bob Saget gave one of his final interviews to CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook last month, and the talk aired today on CBS Mornings. Watch the interview above. In the interview, which was taped Dec. 6, Saget speaks to LaPook about losing his sister in 1994 to scleroderma, a connective tissue disease. Saget explains how humor and performing helped him cope with the grief, saying, “It was a defense mechanism, and it truly helped me survive.” Saget, who starred in television’s Full House and hosted American’s Funniest Home Videos, died Jan. 9 in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida (he had performed in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach the previous evening). Although a cause of death has not yet been determined, a Florida medical examiner has ruled out drugs or foul play. LaPook’s interview with Saget aired Friday, Jan. 14, on CBS Mornings. The morning show, co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
‘Hearts are broken’ as singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

The family of American singer Meat Loaf said their “hearts are broken” as they announced his death at the age of 74.A post on his official Facebook page said the rocker, who became a global star with hits like Bat Out Of Hell and I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), died with his wife Deborah at his side,It added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.The post said: “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star...
MUSIC
Cher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin Lead Tributes to Meat Loaf: “A Gentle Hearted Powerhouse Rockstar”

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Meat Loaf, one of rock’s greatest showmen, after his death at 74 was announced by his family on Friday. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock superstar beloved by millions was known for albums like Bat Out of Hell — one of the top-selling albums in history selling more than 40 million copies globally —  as well as a number of power anthems, including “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Throughout his career, Meat Loaf performed on stage around...
CELEBRITIES
Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68

Legendary comedian Louie Andreson has died at the age of 68 after battling blood cancer, according to TMZ. It’s unknown when Anderson was diagnosed with aggressive cancer, but it was reported that he was in a Vegas hospital, being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. His 40-year career list major movies and tv shows, like […]
TV SHOWS
Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. dies at 26: 'Our family is devastated at the deepest level'

Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide, PEOPLE confirms. His 26th birthday was this past Wednesday. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King says in a statement sent to PEOPLE. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."
CELEBRITIES
Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
MOVIES
On My Screen: Jason Isaacs On The Role That Scared Him In ‘Scars,’ His Lack Of Karaoke Skills, And Remaining “Childlike” On The Set Of ‘Mass’

Mass might be Jason Isaacs’ most powerful role to date, as he expertly authors a father’s grief alongside Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton and Reed Birney. But Fran Krantz’s film is just the latest in perhaps one of the world’s most varied acting careers, that has covered the gamut of human—and otherworldly—experience. As he’ll explain, everyone has their own favorite Jason Isaacs movie… My First Film Lesson My first day on a film set was on Dangerous Love, and— no, I can’t tell you that. It’s too rude. My second day on a film set was on The Tall Guy, with Jeff Goldblum....
THEATER & DANCE
Bob Saget Talks Humor and Grief in a Final Interview: “Laughter Is Healing”

In one of Bob Saget’s final interviews, the actor and comedian sat down with a friend for a televised segment he hoped would help raise awareness for a cause close to his heart. In as segment that aired on CBS Mornings Friday, which was taped on Dec. 6, weeks before his untimely death, Saget spoke with CBS’ chief medical expert Dr. Jon LaPook about losing his sister to scleroderma, the work he has done to help find a cure for the rare autoimmune disorder and using humor to cope with grief, saying that it’s “the only way my family survived.” Saget was...
CELEBRITIES
‘Harry Potter’ Star Jason Isaacs Wavers On J.K. Rowling Controversy: “I Was Not Going To Be Jumping To Stab Her”

Jason Isaacs, best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, addressed the controversy swirling around J.K. Rowling in an interview published today by The Telegraph regarding the author’s statements on the transgender community. In the past, Rowling has publicly stated that “sex is real and has lived consequences.” Her statements caused great division in the Harry Potter community, and resulted in cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint issue statements amid the backlash. Last week in The Times interview, Grint expressed that though he doesn’t “necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, she’s...
CELEBRITIES
Louie Anderson death: Baskets star and ex-Family Feud presenter dies aged 68

Actor and comedian Louie Anderson has died, aged 68.The Baskets and Family Feud star was admitted to hospital earlier this week to treat his diffuse large B cell lymphoma. Best known for his role in Baskets alongside Zach Galifianakis, Anderson won an Emmy for his performance in 2016.Anderson had been a staple in film and TV since the 1980s, appearing in hit comedies such as Coming to America alongside Eddie Murphy. He reprised his role as Maurice in last year’s much-anticipated sequel Coming 2 America.Anderson also had a small role John Hughes’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and appeared alongside Kevin...
CELEBRITIES
