ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Home sales hit 16-year high

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEN LENNAR CORP. 95.58 -1.29 -1.33%. House hunters have enjoyed near-record low mortgage rates as they look to trade up or become first-time homebuyers. The fixed rate for a 30-year mortgage has ticked up to 3.56% from 2.77% a year ago but remains attractive. The...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 5

The Shankster
3d ago

When you have 2 million Government funded illegal aliens being flown throughout the country in just one year, there will be a housing shortage for sure.

Reply
3
Related
Silicon Valley

Number of Bay Area homes for sale hits record lows

As if it wasn’t hard enough to buy a home in the Bay Area, right now it’s hard to even find a home to buy. The number of houses for sale in December sank to historic lows, dropping 22% in San Francisco and the East Bay and 32% in the South Bay from the previous year, according to Zillow data.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
The Independent

House sales down by a fifth in December compared with a year earlier

The number of house sales in December last year was down by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but bounced upwards from the previous month.An estimated 100,110 transactions took place across the UK in December 2021, marking a 20.0% decrease compared with 125,190 house sales in the same month in 2020.The December 2021 total was however 7.6% higher than in November 2021, according to the figures released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended from October 2021.The fact that transactions were up on November is a better reflection of where the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Sales#Home Sales#Mortgage#Housing Market#Len Lennar Corp#Dhi D R Horton Inc#House#Nar
Motley Fool

Buying a Home in 2022? 3 Tips for First-Timers and Seasoned Buyers Alike

Here's how to tackle this year's tricky housing market. Low inventory and high home prices make 2022 a tough time to buy. Here's how to navigate the housing market and mortgage application process. Whether you're a first-time home buyer or have purchased a home before, this year's housing market is...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

Existing Home Sales At 16-Year Peak: What You Need To Know

Existing home sales totaled 6.12 million during 2021, up 8.5% from the previous year and the highest annual level since 2006, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). What Happened: While the full-year sales activity reached a new peak, December’s total existing home sales were down 4.6%...
REAL ESTATE
NBC Philadelphia

December Home Sales Drop 4.6%, as Supply Hits Record Low

Closed sales of previously owned homes in December fell 4.6% to a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of 6.18 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. The median price of an existing home sold in December was $358,000, an increase of 15.8% compared with December 2020. There were just...
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

What is a short sale?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
REAL ESTATE
marketplace.org

Rising mortgage rates and prices not raining on homebuilders’ parade

We’re entering a third year of pandemic economics, and it’s shaping up to be a year of changing economic conditions as well. One sector that’s sure to be impacted is housing. With the Fed signaling it’s going to raise interest rates to fight inflation, mortgage rates are already rising. That, along with persistent challenges sourcing building materials and labor, is likely to keep the supply of new homes tight, and prices high, in the coming year.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Homebuyers: Buckle up for another brutal spring housing market

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It's usually around this time of year, with the holiday season firmly in the rearview mirror, that homebuyers and sellers alike begin to make their way back into the market. That will continue to pick up each week until March arrives. At that point, the industry's busy season—known as the spring real estate market—will be off to the races.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Expected Fed rate hike pushes mortgage rates higher as inflation surges

Mortgage interest rates increased once again as the market prepares for the Federal Reserve to increase rates due to rising inflation, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage grew to 3.56% for the week ending Jan. 20, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This interest rate is up from 3.45% last week and from 2.77% last year.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy