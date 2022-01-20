ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackie To Direct Civil Rights Drama “Spark”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Mackie will make his feature directorial debut with “Spark” starring Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”) as unsung Civil Rights pioneer Claudette Colvin. Colvin was 15 when she bravely...

www.darkhorizons.com

Saniyya Sidney to Star as Civil Rights Trailblazer Claudette Colvin in “Spark”

Saniyya Sidney has played a tennis great in “King Richard” and a burgeoning superhero in “Fast Color,” and next she’s set to portray a critical, but overlooked, figure in the civil rights movement. Deadline confirms Sidney will star as Claudette Colvin — who, as a teenager, courageously refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus in 1955 — in the drama “Spark.” Although Colvin’s actions predated, and were very similar to those of Rosa Parks, she has largely been left out of the history books.
Anthony Mackie to make directorial debut on Spark

Anthony Mackie will make his directorial debut on 'Spark'. The 43-year-old star has tapped 'King Richard' actress Saniyya Sidney to play Claudette Colvin, an unsung hero of the Civil Rights era. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to...
Actor and Civil Rights Activist Sidney Poitier is Dead

Oscar winning actor Sidney Poitier, aged ninety four died in Los Angeles last week.. Known for his uncharacteristic portrayals of Black American life, Poitier was one of America’s first Black box office stars. The prime years of his career corresponded with a tumultuous time in American history lending Poitier’s characterizations substance and importance. He won an Oscar for his 1963 performance in the motion picture Lilies of the Field in which Poitier plays a handyman who helps a group of nuns build a church.
A forgotten figure of the Civil Rights Movement

We all know and are inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, and he has been immortalized as the civil rights leader of the era. In addition to MLK, there are many figures who also contributed just as much to the movement and are often forgotten.
Captain America 4 Star Anthony Mackie to Direct First Film, About Civil Rights Pioneer Claudette Colvin

Marvel star Anthony Mackie is making his directorial debut with a movie about Civil Rights pioneer Claudette Colvin. Spark is the title of the project and Deadline reports that Saniyya Sidney from King Richard will be playing the main heroine. An unsung figure from the Civil Rights era, Colvin was a teenager who helped garner attention for the Montgomery Bus Boycott down in Alabama. While Rosa Parks is commonly credited as the figure who defined that moment in history. However, Colvin's legacy has been rehabilitated in recent years because of people becoming aware of her story. (There's an excellent segment from Comedy Central's Drunk History about the Civil Rights pioneer that serves as a quick catchup on the entire situation.) For his part, Mackie is thrilled to be bringing this story to the big screen.
Female Actors Redefine Artistry in Filmic Adaptations of Books and Plays

An abundance of book-to-film and play-to-film adaptations this year have connected with audiences, many of which have women either writing and directing or turning in compelling performances. From period pieces that reflect pressing issues of race or toxic masculinity, to modern-set features showcasing deaf culture or the societal mores of motherhood, these ladies’ unwavering dedication to infuse their characters with an organic, captivating sense of realism makes these conversation-stirring pictures come alive in their capable hands. Rebecca Hall, the writer and director of “Passing,” wasn’t familiar with the history of the term, which describes covering one’s racial identity to assimilate into the majority. However, she recognized...
‘Alice’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

An awkwardly structured adventure that stumbles pretty badly in what should be its most exciting scenes, Krystin Ver Linden’s Alice builds a Blaxploitation revenge fantasy out of unspecified accounts of actual Americans who remained enslaved long after the Civil War. In a Shyamalan-like twist, the title character escapes from a remote plantation to find it’s 1973 in the rest of post-slavery Georgia, then sets out to force her exploiters violently into the future. The queasy mix of realism and wish-fulfillment will set many viewers’ heads spinning, or at least shaking with disappointment, in this well-intentioned but unpromising debut. Since that twist is...
Sundance Review: Keke Palmer & Common In ‘Alice’

Krystin Ver Linden’s debut movie Alice arrives with the assurance that it is based on true events, one of those vague guarantees that lingers in the back of your mind while the movie unspools and what you think you’re watching turns out to be something very, very different. Factuality is often a moot point in cinema—with his legendarily terrible 1957 space vampire flick Plan 9 from Outer Space, Ed Wood even tried reverse-psychology, asking viewers, “Can you prove that it didn’t happen?” But with a slick slave drama-slash-revenge thriller it immediately raises questions of taste and decency: is this really...
‘Alice’ Review: Keke Palmer Anchors an Uneasy Mix of ‘Antebellum’ and Blaxploitation Homage

Alice knows there’s something else out there. There has to be. Born and raised on an antebellum plantation somewhere smack-dab in the middle of nowhere Georgia, Alice (Keke Palmer) may have never gone more than a mile or two beyond the boundaries of the Bennet place, but something is calling for her. Blame her evil boss Paul Bennet (a truly chilling and unrecognizable Jonny Lee Miller) who taught his favorite “domestic” how to read early, but only so she could read to him, and who somehow never realized she might use her intellectual curiosity for other ends. As Krystin Ver Linden’s ...
The Best Civil Rights Movies and Shows On Netflix

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, many of us spend time reflecting on the legacy of the great civil rights leader and all those who came before and after him. As we prepare for the holiday, which many of us spend as a day of service, we’d like to offer a few suggestions for some incredible programming on Netflix that’s as entertaining as it is educational when it comes to the roots of the civil rights movement and many of its leaders.
The Souvenir director Joanna Hogg: ‘Period drama? I ran in the opposite direction’

When Joanna Hogg graduated from film school in the mid-1980s, it was a good time to be an ambitious young director in Britain. Our national cinema may have been in the doldrums, but a bold new generation of talent was being incubated by the booming advertising and music video scenes, while the so-called heritage films of Merchant Ivory and others were nurturing a global audience for distinctively British pictures.
