Brian Cox has revealed that he was offered roles in both Game of Thrones and Pirates of the Caribbean, but he turned them down. "I’m often asked if I was offered a role in Game of Thrones – reason being that every other bugger was – and the answer is, yes, I was supposed to be a king called Robert Baratheon, who apparently died when he was gored by a boar in the first season," Cox said in his recently published memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat (via GQ). "I know very little about Game of Thrones so I can’t tell you whether or not he was an important character, and I’m not going to google it just in case he was, because I turned it down.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO