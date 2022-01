If you are interested in building your very own non-invasive EMG neural interface you may be interested in new project called the PsyLink, built using the Nano 33 BLE Sense board. The Nano 33 development board provides Bluetooth connectivity and a wealth of ADC pin connections some of which are connected to aluminum foil pads used to detect minute electrical impulses from the wearers muscles when the contract, sending triggers to the machine learning model within the interface. Check out the video below to see the PsyLink non-invasive EMG neural interface created by maker and developer “Hut” in action.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO