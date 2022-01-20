ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sia reveals she entered rehab after backlash to 'Music' film

By Marianne Garvey
 3 days ago

Sia revealed that the backlash following her choices in her feature directorial debut, "Music," left her struggling with her mental health and she entered rehab as a result. The singer faced criticism from some advocates for its depiction of autism and...

Related
TheDailyBeast

Sia Says She Was ‘Suicidal’ After Backlash to Her Directorial Debut

Australian pop singer-songwriter Sia has revealed she entered rehab following the release of her controversial movie musical Music. The musician, stepping into the director’s chair for the first time, was slammed for her depiction of an autistic nonverbal character, as well as her choice to cast neurotypical performer Maddie Ziegler in the role rather than an autistic actor. “I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab,” Sia told The New York Times as part of a profile of comedian Kathy Griffin. Griffin, she added, helped her weather the period. “She saved my life.” Sia said Griffin helped build positive media buzz for the singer, inviting her out to a strategically timed restaurant dinner, where she knew they’d be caught by paparazzi. Upon its release last February, Music was condemned by critics and disability rights activists as “a baffling and patronizing cringefest of ableist minstrelsy.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Sia Discusses Suicidal Thoughts Following Criticism Of Music

In early 2021, a movie titled Music, directed by the world famous singer-songwriter Sia, was released, and quickly became one of the most controversial movies of the year. The film focuses on the life of a young nonverbal woman on the autism spectrum, named Music, and her half-sister who became her guardian and caretaker following the death of their grandmother. Shortly after its release, her film received mass amounts of criticism, with some describing it as insensitive and offensive to autistic people.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Person
Maddie Ziegler
Person
Kathy Griffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
