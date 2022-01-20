Florida bill would allow cameras in classrooms for potential incidents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A proposed bill would allow Florida school districts to put cameras inside classrooms and record students and teachers. The bill, HB 1055, is...weartv.com
I teach school and sounds like a great idea to me. I have nothing to hide! Parents will be shocked once they see how their children really act in many school settings! They will be very entertained sort of like A Jerry Springer show!!
as a student I don't mind tbh the only people who aren't going too like it really are the bad kids who don't want too be seen doing there bad misbehaving stuff in class like for those not doing anything wrong why should it matter if there is a camera or not
school rooms are public spaces and should be monitored... if the teacher is doing nothing wrong then there should be no complaints.
