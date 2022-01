It's always good to have things to look forward to. After spending the last month or so looking back at 2021 now it's time to shed some skin and move on. BrooklynVegan already published its list of 80 Albums We're Looking Anticipating in 2022, and now here's the Indie Basement version, which contains some of the same records but also lots more, with a deeper dive into the world of classic indie, college rock and other genres explored in my column. I picked 42 that I either know are coming or I'm very excited for them to exist, plus a few honorable mentions and pie-in-the-sky dreams.

