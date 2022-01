Compound semiconductor wafer products supplier IQE said on Tuesday that full-year revenues and capex were both expected to be in line with previous guidance. IQE stated revenue for the year ended 31 December was projected to be in line with guidance of roughly £164.0m issued back in November, while the group's cash capex spend for the year was expected to be roughly £14.0m-17m, resulting in a net debt position of about £6.0m.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO