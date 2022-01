Click here to read the full article. LONDON — A surge in full-price sales and an upgrade to full-year operating profit projections may have bolstered Burberry’s shares, but the company still has a long way to go before it can truly compete with its luxury peers. Burberry needs to be less dependent on off-price outlets, and to fire up brand momentum, especially in women’s wear, according to analysts whose response to the brand’s third-quarter trading was largely tepid — and at odds with the share price, which rose 6.3 percent to close at 18.67 pounds on the London Stock Exchange Wednesday.More...

