Kansas City man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

A Salina man with outstanding warrants was arrested after running twice, once from a bondsman and once from police. Officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street Friday afternoon for the report of a male who had escaped from a bondsman, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning. A bondsman from Eagle Bonds had called the law enforcement dispatch center to report that David Moreno, 39, of Salina, had been taken into custody for outstanding warrants and was placed in handcuffs. When Moreno was being taken out of the residence, he ran, according to Forrester.

SALINA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO