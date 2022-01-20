ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

 5 days ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man who participated in last year's riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to home detention and probation. Carey Jon Walden was sentenced to 30 days of...

