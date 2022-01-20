2 pedestrians hit, killed while crossing street

SAN DIEGO — A man and a woman were killed Wednesday evening while crossing a street in the Point Loma area, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a vehicle “traveling westbound at a high rate of speed” when it hit two pedestrians near the 5000 block of North Harbor Drive, Port of San Diego Harbor Police Sgt. T.D. De La Peña said in a news release.

The victims, identified only as a man and a woman both between 55 and 65 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a man between 35 and 45 years old, remained at the scene.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call Harbor Police at 619-686-6272.

