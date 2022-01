Smaller initial swell for the weekend keeps things rideable fun. Extended windows of favorable conditions throughout the coast. The North Pacific has been generous to those resolutioners who promised themselves to get more waves in 2022. A month that has already put many a winter standout in their best surf since last January looks to deliver the goods again. And while it isn’t looking quite as looney as what we had to work with last week, there’ll be a little something for everyone over the next handful of days.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO