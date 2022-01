A Grundy County High School has announced that they will be changing their school’s mascot. The Morris Community High School Board announced on Monday night that they will be eliminating the Redskins name and logo. The board voted six to one earlier this week to make the change. The vote was originally scheduled to happen during a meeting in November but was delayed until after the new year. A new mascot has not yet been chosen.

MORRIS, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO