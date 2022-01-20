Top100 2023 RB to visit Florida this Sunday

Nobody said the conference schedule would be easy for the Florida Gators (12-6, 3-3 SEC). But when they had to reschedule the SEC opener against the Ole Miss Rebels (9-9, 1-5 SEC) due to COVID issues, it meant somewhere along the line the game would have to be reinserted into the schedule. This is the week that was decided upon and it means Florida was now scheduled to play last Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, and then again on Saturday. Four games in eight days is something else to deal with when they also have to take a day off in between because of NCAA regulations.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO