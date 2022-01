BNPL is one of the fastest-growing segments of Fintech today. Mastercard has announced intentions of joining the likes of Affirm in riding this next S-curve of Fintech. We've all seen and heard about the rise of Buy-Now-Pay-Later in 2020/21. Companies like Affirm, Klarna and, Afterpay have long been heralds of this new payment method. Mastercard launched its BNPL program in September 2021. A new article by Seeking Alpha announced Mastercard (NYSE:MA) introduced Mastercard Installments, a Buy Now, Pay Later program available for Mastercard's merchants both in-store and online in the U.S., Australia, and the U.K According to Mastercard's data, BNPL helps have been shown to increase average sales by 45 percent and reduce cart abandonment by 35 percent post-implementation.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO