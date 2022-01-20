Did Someone In Odessa Just Win The $4 Million Mega Million From Texas Lottery?

According to a press release that can be found in it's entirety on the website of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in an effort to make Covid tests free for millions of americans, the Biden-Harris Administration are requiring insurers and group health plans to provide these tests for free starting January 15th, 2022 (this Saturday). From what I've read what will happen is that the government will require insurance companies and group health plans to cover the cost of over the counter, at home Covid-19 testing kits and people with private health coverage can get them for free. So regardless of how you are insured, privately or under a group plan ect...you will be able to access the at home tests at no cost. I'm not 100% sure but I think it's up to eight tests per person per month that can be obtained at no cost. You can read the full press releases here.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO