Odessa, TX

Did Someone In Odessa Just Win The $4 Million Mega Million From Texas Lottery?

By Leo
 4 days ago
We have a winner! You know what they say...you can't win if you don't play, Well, someone from Odessa did play and apparently did win $4 Million from the Million Mega Million from the Texas Lottery. It was the January 18th drawing of the Mega Milion. According to yourbasin.com.......

Notable Places in Midland: The Pepto Bismol House

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
Free at Home Covid Tests for Midland, Odessa, West Texas and Everywhere Else January 15th

According to a press release that can be found in it's entirety on the website of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in an effort to make Covid tests free for millions of americans, the Biden-Harris Administration are requiring insurers and group health plans to provide these tests for free starting January 15th, 2022 (this Saturday). From what I've read what will happen is that the government will require insurance companies and group health plans to cover the cost of over the counter, at home Covid-19 testing kits and people with private health coverage can get them for free. So regardless of how you are insured, privately or under a group plan ect...you will be able to access the at home tests at no cost. I'm not 100% sure but I think it's up to eight tests per person per month that can be obtained at no cost. You can read the full press releases here.
Services That Should Exist In Midland Odessa

We've all seen the numerous articles about restaurants and entertainment we wished we had here in the Basin. In & Out Burger, etc etc. Now, let's talk about SERVICES we wish we had here. Because let's face it... This area is unique in many ways with many different forces at work every day to shape our lives, not only on a daily basis but even hourly in some cases. Where do we begin?
How Big is Texas Big? 12 Fun Facts About the Lone Star State

If you are new to Texas you might not realize just how big our state really is, but these 12 fun facts will help you to realize just how big Texas is. Texas is bigger than the UK - 93,628 square miles to Texas' 268,500. There are 3550 routes designated...
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

