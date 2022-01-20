New consumer food insights show rise in ag ‘channels’

As we enter another year, it’s good to think about the future of our business. Not just for the new year ahead, but the decade. The decade of the 2020s will be noted for some massive changes, which include retail farm markets. Retail, in general, is busy trying to understand what the customer wants and how do they wish to purchase it. E-commerce is here to stay with ordering online, but customers also like to shop in the physical store. As a retailer, you need to think about how you interact with your customers. You are managing a brand that is more than a customer experience in your market. The shopping experience needs to translate to a great online experience as well. Consider creating online incentives to visit your market. Give the customer a “call to action” for shopping online and in person.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO