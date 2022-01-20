New consumer food insights show rise in ag ‘channels’

Customized pet food is a specifically made food for a particular pet catering to its individual needs, such as sex, age, breed, weight, activity level, health condition, and appetite to meet the overall health condition of the pet and for its better nourishment. This type of food avoids allergens, helps to monitor pet eating patterns, and easily addresses health conditions, such as dry skin, obesity, and loose stools. It also reduces the need for switching brands to check suitability. Most importantly, the food comprises fresh ingredients that avoid excessive processing and maintain the final product's nutritional composition. Further, custom food gets delivered to the doorstep. Therefore, customized food is becoming a great choice for pet owners who seek convenience and are concerned about the health of their pets.
