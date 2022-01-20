ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

New consumer food insights show rise in ag ‘channels’

vegetablegrowersnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the Local and Regional Food Systems Response to COVID-19 project, in the fall of 2020 a team of researchers conducted a national survey of over 5,000 households. The survey provides important insights into how the pandemic changed the way that U.S. households made food choices and if some...

vegetablegrowersnews.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

