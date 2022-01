TEXOMA (KTEN) -- Every third Monday in January, honors the life of one man in history. A hero to many, Martin Luther King Jr. fought for justice and equality for all. One Texoman reminding others how to carry on his teachings. "When you look at somebody, whether what color they are, whether they're male, female, try to look it as that's your family. Try to treat them in that same regard or how you would like to be treated. Treat them with that same respect," said Charles Wise.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO