ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Verifying claims about 5G

WCNC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T and Verizon expanded their 5G...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the next-gen network

5G is well and truly here. After years of promises and hype, you now likely spend at least some of the time connected to a 5G network. But what does that mean? The rollout of 5G has been confusing, to say the least. That, however, is exactly why we’ve put together this guide — to help you learn everything you need to know about 5G and the rollout of 5G networks. 5G began rolling out to the public a few years ago, both in terms of the actual network, and in terms of smartphone support for those networks. But that doesn’t...
TECHNOLOGY
generalaviationnews.com

Got questions about the 5G expansion?

As Verizon and AT&T prepare to flip the switch on their nationwide 5G networks, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) created a new resource to answer any questions pilots may have about the possible effects of 5G on radar altimeters and other avionics. NBAA.org/5G includes a detailed summary of the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#U S#Tech#At T
phocuswire.com

Airports trade group displeased about 5G agreement

The Airports Council International - North America is pushing back against an agreement reached last week between the FAA and telecommunications giants Verizon and AT&T for the rollout of new 5G Wi-Fi capabilities. "This so-called fix will create winners and losers within the airport community, and the entire aviation system...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
thefastmode.com

Mavenir Claims Converged 5G Packet Core can Reduce TCO by Up to 36%

Mavenir has released an in-depth study, with Monica Paolini at Senza Fili, highlighting how accelerating the move to a Converged 5G Core (5GC) can reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by up to 36%. The study concludes that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) can save by moving to a cloud-native Converged...
TECHNOLOGY
IEEE Spectrum

What You Need to Know About the FAA 5G Kerfuffle

AT&T and Verizon finally fired up vital components of their 5G networks in the United States on Wednesday. Mostly. The two companies had already agreed twice to delay the activation of the parts of their networks that operated on the so-called C-band, because the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had raised concerns about the spectrum’s usage.
ECONOMY
Electronic Engineering Times

Keysight Test Solution to Enable KT to Verify Advanced 5G NR Features

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc. KT has selected Keysight's 5G device test solution to verify advanced 5G new radio features critical in delivering 5G services. South Korean mobile operator KT Corp. (formerly Korea Telecom) has selected Keysight Technologies Inc.’s 5G device test solution to verify advanced 5G new radio (NR) features critical in delivering industry-leading 5G services.
CELL PHONES
SFist

All About the 5G Airline Freakout and How It May Impact Travel at SFO

It's very hard to know, at this point, whose concerns are valid and whose problem this ultimately is, but a battle continues playing out between telecom companies, the FAA and the airline industry over a planned rollout of 5G wireless service — and it's coming to a head on Wednesday.
TRAVEL
mactrast.com

Ericsson Claims Apple Infringing on 12 5G Patents

Ericsson is suing Apple over the Cupertino firm’s continuing use of the Swedish company’s 5G patents in the iPhone, even though its licensing agreement has expired. Ericsson’s two lawsuits cover a total of 12 separate patents. The two firms had engaged in negotiations that failed to reach a deal before the prior licensing deal had expired.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Plaid Buys ID Verifier Cognito

Identity verification and compliance service Cognito has been acquired by Plaid, the company’s CEO announced Thursday (Jan. 20). “Plaid Link is nearly ubiquitous across the fintech ecosystem because it does a fantastic job at abstracting over the thousands of banking providers every company needs to support,” wrote Alan Meier on the company blog.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

AccelerComm Claims Reduction in 5G Private Network Infra Costs using its Solution

AccelerComm recently announced the findings of a report commissioned from Real Wireless, the independent wireless experts, which shows significant reductions in 5G Private network infrastructure costs by utilising AccelerComm’s 5G physical layer IP solution. The study focused on AccelerComm’s unique channel equalisation solution, and found that it leads to...
AGRICULTURE
ZDNet

She didn't trust her movers. A single Apple AirTag proved she was right

Apple's AirTags are getting some of a bad (brand) name. It's "a perfect tool for stalking," as Eva Galperin, Director of Cyber-Security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, put it to the BBC. She's right, of course. That's the problem with technology, isn't it? For every potential good use, there are...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple planning to launch ‘biggest set of products ever’ this year, report claims

Apple is preparing to launch its “widest array of products ever”, according to a new report.The company is preparing an autumn launch that could see it release a vast array of different products, across a host of different categories. That would include four new phones, a new and cheaper MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the long-rumoured new Mac Pro, a refreshed MacBook Air, upgraded AirPods Pro, iPads and iPad Pros and three new Apple Watches.That is according to a new report from Mark Gurman, an Apple journalist who has reliably predicted Apple releases in the past. He revealed the large...
BUSINESS
TravelPulse

Airlines Warn US Government About ‘Harmful Impact’ of 5G Implementation

Officials from several major airlines reached out to the United States government and listed concerns about the implementation of 5G mobile networks and their impact on airplanes. According to Fox Business, the chief executive officers from Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, FedEx, JetBlue, Southwest, United and other carriers sent a letter...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy