ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Age-group cricket pricing out talented children, says former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior

BBC
 3 days ago

The structure and associated costs of age-group cricket mean the most talented children are not all coming through, says former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior. He says the average cost is £1,000 per child each season - £400-450 in coaching, a minimum of £300 on kit, and then travel - and believes...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England limp to 103 against West Indies in first T20 international

Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid spared England’s blushes as they avoided their worst-ever Twenty20 total – but the West Indies are firm favourites to draw first blood in their five-match series in BarbadosAfter being invited to bat first on a pitch that showed signs of variable bounce, England lurched to 10 for three then 49 for seven as their batting woes from the Ashes transferred to the Caribbean.But Jordan, playing at the ground where he grew up, and Rashid put together a 36-run stand as England limped to 103 all out with two balls unused – in the process avoiding...
SPORTS
The Independent

England and Australia share points as Women’s Ashes T20 is washed out

England and Australia split the points after the second T20 in the Women’s Ashes was abandoned due to persistent rain at the Adelaide Oval Only 4.1 overs were possible before play was stopped, with Danni Wyatt backing up her score of 70 in the opening match by making 14 off 12 balls while Tammy Beaumont added six.The two sides will try again for the final T20 in Adelaide on Sunday morning, but the loss of this fixture puts the emphasis on the upcoming Test match.The second IT20 has been abandoned in Adelaide.The third and final IT20 is tomorrow, starting at...
SPORTS
SkySports

England's Tammy Beaumont wins ICC women's T20I Cricketer of the Year; Jos Buttler edged out in men's award

England batter Tammy Beaumont has been named ICC women's Twenty20 international cricketer of the year after leading her nation in runs across 2021. The 30-year-old logged 303 runs in nine T20 outings last year, marking the third most by any women's player in the world and helping her top the voting ahead of international teammate Nat Sciver, Ireland's Gaby Lewis and India's Smriti Mandhana.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Prior
Person
Graeme Swann
The Independent

Liam Dawson admits England frustrations after first international in more than three years

Liam Dawson acknowledged being on the periphery with England can be “frustrating” although he relishes staying in the set-up after playing his first international match since October 2018 in Barbados.With Liam Livingstone laid low by an illness unrelated to Covid Dawson got a rare opportunity in the first of five Twenty20s at the Kensington Oval against the West Indies who thrashed England by nine wickets on Saturday evening.Dawson made just two off nine balls before being run out as England were dismissed for a paltry 103 in 19.4 overs in front of a Covid-reduced crowd at Bridgetown.But the...
WORLD
The Independent

England hoping for more mentality advantages after hiring forensic psychologist

Eddie Jones has enlisted a forensic psychologist to boost England’s GuinnessSix Nations title bid in the belief that enhanced mindsets offer the greatest scope for improvement in his team.Dr Nashater Deu Solheim, a Norwegian specialist in persuasion and influence, has been working with Jones and his coaching assistants ahead of the February 5 opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.Jones insists that with international rugby becoming increasingly competitive on the field, it is through the fine-tuning of psychology and clever use of data that England will benefit most.“Nashater Deu Solheim is helping us improve our communication skills, not only as a coaching...
RUGBY
The Independent

Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England win

Moeen Ali admitted the batting depth of the West Indies is “scary” after England withstood a late blitz from lower-order pair Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to win the second Twenty20 by just one run.England looked to be cruising to a series-levelling victory when their opponents crumbled from 47 for two to 65 for seven in pursuit of 172, with Moeen taking format-best figures of three for 24 at Barbados’ Kensington Oval.But some bruising blows from Shepherd kept a flickering hope alive and even though that was extinguished midway through the final over, Hosein closed the show with three successive...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#England#County Cricket#Bbc Sport#Sky Sports
The Independent

England suffer heavy defeat in opening T20 against the West Indies

England’s Twenty20 tour of Barbados got off to a false start after they were bundled out for 103 before the West Indies reached a meagre target with nine wickets and 17 balls to spare.After being asked to bat first on a tricky pitch with inconsistent bounce, England lurched to 10 for three then 49 for seven as their Ashes batting woes transferred to the Caribbean at the outset of this five-match series.Lower-order batters Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid spared England’s blushes as they avoided a new record-low T20 total but the duo’s efforts barely papered over the cracks, with the...
SPORTS
The Independent

I’ve spent enough time on the bench – Sam Billings keen to kick on with England

Sam Billings believes his career is at a “really interesting” phase but a player renowned for being perpetually on the fringes for England insisted he is through with merely acting as a drinks carrier.Billings’ enthusiasm to grasp every chance with England saw him leave the Test squad after the fifth Ashes Test to link up with a different set of players days later ahead of a five-match Twenty20 series at the Kensington Oval.Following his Test debut in Hobart Billings left for Barbados on Tuesday, a journey which took in four flights with pitstops at Sydney Los Angeles and...
SPORTS
The Independent

England find some form with bat to set West Indies target of 172 in second T20

England bounced back from their opening night capitulation to set the West Indies 172 to win the second Twenty20 in Barbados.A day after slumping to 103 all out, conjuring unwelcome memories of the Test side’s recent batting woes against Australia Jason Roy’s 45 from 31 balls helped England to 171 for eight at the Kensington Oval.More than half his runs came in one over after a ponderous start, with Roy taking down slow left-armer Fabian Allen, turbo-charging England’s innings as they added 107 in the final 10 overs.We put 1⃣7⃣1⃣ on the board 🏏Do we have enough? 🤔Match Centre:...
SPORTS
The Independent

Australian conditions put England among T20 World Cup favourites – Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan senses England will be more at home in Australian conditions at the T20 World Cup this year than they were when a chance at history in the United Arab Emirates went begging a couple of months ago.A bid to become the first nation to hold both white-ball World Cups simultaneously was brought to an end in the Gulf after they were beaten by New Zealand at the semi-final stage.Morgan believes holders and hosts Australia will be the team to beat in the autumn, even if England remain the top-ranked T20 side in the world, but he feels more...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

George Ford set to be called into England training squad for Six Nations

George Ford is set to be given the opportunity to revive his international career as a replacement for Owen Farrell while England’s captain waits to discover the extent of his latest ankle injury.Ford is on Monday expected to be called into head coach Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad for the Six Nations the PA news agency understands, as he targets a first appearance since last year’s Championship.Rested for the June victories over the United States and Canada and then falling victim to Jones’ clear-out of senior players for the autumn, Ford has been facing an uncertain Test future.He has...
WORLD
The Independent

Sale end Champions Cup pool stage in style with crushing win over Ospreys

Sale Sharks ended the pool stage of the Champions Cup in impressive fashion after they secured a 49-10 victory over the Ospreys at the AJ Bell Stadium.The home side were dominant throughout but the first quarter laid the foundations as they physically overwhelmed their Welsh opponents, with Tom Roebuck’s try opening the scoring.Although the home side missed a number of other opportunities, Arron Reed crossed the whitewash to give them a 14-3 lead at the interval.Ewan Ashman and Dan Du Preez then sealed the bonus point before Harri Deaves got one back for the United Rugby Championship side.It proved to...
RUGBY
The Independent

Anxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 series

England withstood a late blitz from Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to draw level in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after a nervy one-run victory.The tourists were hammered by nine wickets in the series opener 24 hours earlier but, having set the Windies 172 to win, Moeen Ali took format-best figures of three for 24 after Adil Rashid snared Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo.That saw the Windies crumble from 47 for two to 65 for seven and should have been decisive, but some formidable power hitting from Shepherd and Hosein in an unbroken 72-run stand from just 29...
SPORTS
The Independent

Brighton boss Graham Potter to miss Leicester clash after positive Covid test

Brighton boss Graham Potter has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss his side’s Premier League game at Leicester Potter’s assistant Billy Reid took Albion’s pre-match press conference on Friday and will take charge of the team at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.The 58-year-old was a manager in his own right for eight years at Hamilton before linking up with Potter at Swedish club Ostersund in 2013, and has worked with him ever since.“Graham had a rough night last night and tested positive this morning so he didn’t take training,” said Reid.“We’re not too sure how it will work...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell a doubt for Six Nations after injury setback

Owen Farrell has become a doubt for England’s Guinness Six Nations after suffering a new injury in training for his club Saracens.It was hoped Farrell would make his comeback after a two-month absence because of ankle surgery in Sunday’s Challenge Cup clash with London Irish in Barnet.But England’s skipper has been ruled out by a fresh setback and the Rugby Football Union has revealed that he will not be attending next week’s pre-Six Nations training camp in Brighton when a captaincy update will be issued.
RUGBY
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy