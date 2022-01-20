ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Black immigrant population in US could more than double by 2060: Study

By Armando Garcia
goodmorningamerica.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 4.6 million Black people in the U.S. -- roughly 1 in 10 -- are immigrants, and that figure could more than double to 9.5 million by 2060, according to a study by Pew Research Center. Pew based its calculations in the study, released Thursday, on Census data collected...

www.goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 417

Charlie Sedor
4d ago

I have no problem with an increase of blacks in the U.S. But my main concern is of those being born , are they to a family or a single mother collecting welfare on 6 kids ? That of course works with whites and hispanics too . Reform the welfare system before it gets even more out of hand than it already is .

Reply(67)
152
serpentina
4d ago

They breed like bunnies 70% of teens pregnant. How many will be illegals?? Food stamps,AFDC child tax credits free health care free education school lunches we will pay for it not them

Reply(12)
80
Meda
4d ago

I say shut down welfare and all assistance to illegals no matter where they come from ,and any kid born by illegals are NOT automatically citizen ,they should have done the paperwork before trespassing and entering illegally they should have charges filed on them and sent back till they finsh the legitimate paperwork,,

Reply(10)
58
Related
blackchronicle.com

Black Woman Who Received First COVID-19 Shot In US Now A Vaccine Activist

“I just felt broken, defeated, just tired and burned out,” said Lindsay, director of critical care nursing at the hospital. “Witnessing the overwhelming loss of lives, loss of livelihoods.’’. Northwell Health said it asked for volunteers to get the shots, and that Lindsay “happened to go first”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
southernillinoisnow.com

Communities with large Black, Asian and Hispanic or Latino populations more likely to be exposed to air pollution, new research suggests

(NEW YORK) — Marginalized communities, especially those with higher-than-average minority populations, are more likely to be exposed to air pollution in the U.S., according to new research. Communities with large populations of Black, Asian and Hispanic or Latino residents have been found to experience more exposure to fine particulate...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Vox

Biden’s immigration polices have left Haitians stranded in Mexico

Thousands of Haitians are indefinitely trapped in Mexico. They face pervasive racism, and many are unable to work, have no access to medical care, and are targets for criminals. Most have arrived in the last year, hoping that the Biden presidency would open up an opportunity for them to finally seek protection in the US.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Homeless People

Data on homelessness in the U.S. is inexact. Among most measures, the figure is slightly less than 600,000. However, people who are homeless for brief periods number differently from those who are constantly homeless. And, the figures have changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the reasons for this change is that a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African Americans#Race And Ethnicity#Housing Inequality#Racial Injustice#Racism#Pew Research Center#Census#Black Americans#Black Alliance#Just Immigration#Baji
NBC News

Map: Covid hospitalizations double in more than a dozen states in two weeks

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled in 15 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., over the past two weeks, contributing to a new national record for pandemic hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

One in 10 Black people living in the U.S. are immigrants, new study shows

The demographics of America's Black population are in the middle of a major shift, with 1 in 10 having been born outside the United States. That's 4.6 million Americans, a figure that is projected to grow to 9.5 million by 2060, according to the findings of a Pew Research Center study published Thursday.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Recent Cuban immigrant and college student shocked by peers' perception of socialism, seeks to dismantle it

A Cuban student enrolled at Syracuse University said he was stunned by the way his fellow students perceived socialism. Justo Antonio Triana studies Classical Civilization and Political Science and writes poetry, articles, and narratives in both Spanish and English. He also moved to America in 2019 after his father filed for a family reunification after leaving Cuba five years earlier.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
AFP

Stuck at the US-Mexican border, two migrants find solace in love

As they linger, trapped at the US-Mexico border, the young Nicaraguan man and Guatemalan woman say it is love that has helped them hang on to their American dream despite the pain of a long, anxious wait. "I used to tell her, one day you're going to be my family and you're going to be the mother of my children," 29-year-old Jose Luis Alvarado recalled about his flirtation with Wendy Espana in the Pan de Vida (Bread of Life) migrant shelter in the Mexican border city of Juarez. Both had been expelled from the United States along with more than 71,000 other asylum seekers after then-president Donald Trump in January 2019 issued an order -- known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP -- forcing them to wait in Mexico while their US applications are processed. Most of those deported returned to their home countries, but thousands remained at the border.
SOCIETY
buzzfeednews.com

Immigrants Desperate For Medical Aid Aren't Being Let In On Humanitarian Grounds

A child with a blood clot in her brain. A 7-year-old with a skin condition that threatened her organs. A couple who faced anti-gay threats back home. Every time, US border officials ignored or denied their requests for humanitarian parole without explanation, forcing the immigrants to wait in squalid, dangerous conditions in Mexico.
NOGALES, AZ
bloomberglaw.com

Vaccine Doubts Disappearing Faster in Black Americans Than White

Black Americans overcame reservations about Covid-19 vaccines more rapidly than White people, according to findings that indicate access may be the biggest stumbling blocks to putting more shots in arms. A study published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open looked at how vaccine hesitancy evolved among a sample of...
HEALTH
The Independent

Black, Asian and Hispanic or Latino communities in US more at risk from air pollution, study reveals

Marginalised communities in the US are more likely to be exposed to high levels of air pollution, new research suggests.The study, published in Nature, notes that communities with large populations of Black, Asian, Hispanic or Latino residents have been found to experience higher exposure to particulate pollutants. It observes that in 2016, the average concentration of fine particulate matter to which Black populations were exposed to was 13.7 per cent higher than white populations, and 36.3 per cent higher than that of Native American populations.In addition, communities that mostly comprised of white and Native American residents were found to...
SOCIETY
Medscape News

Doubling Pace of Boosters in US Could Save 41,000 Lives: Report

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. By accelerating the rate of booster vaccinations, the United States could significantly "flatten the curve" of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, according to a new blog post written by researchers at the Commonwealth Fund. Currently, they...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study

During America's last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta variant, people who were unvaccinated but survived Covid were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected, a new study said Wednesday. The finding is the latest to weigh in on a debate on the relative strengths of natural versus vaccine-acquired immunity against SARS-CoV-2, but comes this time with the imprimatur of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The authors of the paper warned, however, against depending on infection as a strategy, given the higher risks to unvaccinated persons who weren't previously infected of hospitalization, long term impacts, and death, compared to vaccinated people. Indeed, by November 30, 2021, some 131,000 residents of California and New York had died from Covid-19, the two states the paper, which used statistical modeling, was based on.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy