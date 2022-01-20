Black immigrant population in US could more than double by 2060: Study

As they linger, trapped at the US-Mexico border, the young Nicaraguan man and Guatemalan woman say it is love that has helped them hang on to their American dream despite the pain of a long, anxious wait. "I used to tell her, one day you're going to be my family and you're going to be the mother of my children," 29-year-old Jose Luis Alvarado recalled about his flirtation with Wendy Espana in the Pan de Vida (Bread of Life) migrant shelter in the Mexican border city of Juarez. Both had been expelled from the United States along with more than 71,000 other asylum seekers after then-president Donald Trump in January 2019 issued an order -- known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP -- forcing them to wait in Mexico while their US applications are processed. Most of those deported returned to their home countries, but thousands remained at the border.

