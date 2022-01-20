The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to...doom

The Doomsday Clock is sounding the alarm for 2022. Comic book fans are well-aware of the real-life institution that dictates the scale of how close human civilization is to catastrophe. This week, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists put out their yearly statement and the picture is not pretty. In their findings, the scientists still believe we're in an "extremely dangerous moment." Despite making it through two years of the global health situation. Things aren't moving as quickly as some experts would have hoped. Back in 2019, the scientists had struck much of the same chord. Some things have improved, of course with scientific advancement and technology, but it's clear something will have to change if the prognosis is going to improve for next year.

