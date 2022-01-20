ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to...doom

By Megan Marples, Rachel Ramirez
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — The Doomsday Clock has been ticking for exactly 75 years. But it's no ordinary clock. It attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Thursday, the clock was set at 100 seconds until midnight -- the same time it has been since...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Rolling Stone

‘The Fuse Has Been Blown,’ and the Doomsday Glacier Is Coming for Us All

One thing that’s hard to grasp about the climate crisis is that big changes can happen fast. In 2019, I was aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer, a 308-foot-long scientific research vessel, cruising in front of the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. One day, we were sailing in clear seas in front of the glacier. The next day, we were surrounded by icebergs the size of aircraft carriers. As we later learned from satellite images, in a matter of 48 hours or so, a mélange of ice about 21 miles wide and 15 miles deep had cracked up and scattered into the sea. It...
EARTH SCIENCE
Discover Mag

What is the Doomsday Clock and Why Should You Care?

It’s almost midnight, and it has been for 75 years. That’s if you’re telling time by the Doomsday Clock, which isn’t an actual clock, of course. It’s a warning to humanity, a metaphorical countdown to existential midnight, the end of the world as we know it.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Will the Doomsday Clock move forward or back? Watch live to find out

A hypothetical timepiece ticks ever-closer to midnight — the hour of humanity's annihilation — and it's about to be reset. Since 1947, nuclear scientists and other experts have acted as timekeepers for the Doomsday Clock. A team of advisers, researchers and policy specialists with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) annually evaluates the state of the world to decide if the clock's hands will tick forward, sweep back or remain where they are. The hands currently stand at 100 seconds before midnight; the BAS set that time in 2020 and it held steady in 2021, Live Science previously reported.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dangerously Close#Civilization#The Doomsday Clock#The Manhattan Project#Board Of Sponsors
985theriver.com

Doomsday Clock, now just seconds before disaster, turns 75

CHICAGO (AP) — The Doomsday Clock turns 75 this month. It is the image commissioned from Martyl Langsdorf in 1947 by scientists who were awed and frightened by the power of the atomic bomb they had created. Langsdorf’s idea was a stripped-down clock with markings in just the last...
SCIENCE
ComicBook

2022 Doomsday Clock Statement Says World Stuck In Extremely Dangerous Moment

The Doomsday Clock is sounding the alarm for 2022. Comic book fans are well-aware of the real-life institution that dictates the scale of how close human civilization is to catastrophe. This week, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists put out their yearly statement and the picture is not pretty. In their findings, the scientists still believe we're in an "extremely dangerous moment." Despite making it through two years of the global health situation. Things aren't moving as quickly as some experts would have hoped. Back in 2019, the scientists had struck much of the same chord. Some things have improved, of course with scientific advancement and technology, but it's clear something will have to change if the prognosis is going to improve for next year.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Earth’s core is cooling surprisingly fast, scientists say – and it could tell us how our planet dies

The Earth’s core is cooling more quickly than we realised, scientists have found – and the discovery could have important implications for the future of our planet.The history of Earth has been one of gradually getting colder. Some 4.5 billion years ago, when it was young, its surface was just a deep ocean of violently hot magma; over time, that cooled down to form the crust that we walk on top of today.That process left behind a range of processes that keep our Earth active today, such as volcanoes and plate tectonics.But it remains a mystery exactly how fast it is...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
World War II
Chicago Tribune

The story of how the Doomsday Clock began ticking 75 years ago, the brainchild of a Chicago artist

Martyl Langsdorf designed just one magazine cover, but it has had considerable staying power. A prolific painter of abstract and figurative canvases, she was commissioned 75 years ago by the scientists who built the atomic bomb that ended World War II. By 1947 the Cold War was on, and they wanted to alert Americans to the danger of a nuclear confrontation with the Soviet Union. They hoped to ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Doomsday Clock: Humanity stays closer to apocalypse than ever before

The Doomsday Clock, the metaphorical representation of how close the world is to annihilation, has remained the same: 100 seconds to midnight.The announcement was made by science video blogger Hank Green, as well as Dr Rachel Bronson, the president and chief executive for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists which manages the clock.Other board members from the group were also present, representing biodefence, cyber security, physics, and more, with the announcement conducted over Zoom.“Steady is not good news,” professor Sharon Squassoni from the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy warns. “We are stuck in a perilous moment, one...
SCIENCE
Vice

Doomsday Scientists Announce Apocalypse Is Nigh, Not Here Yet

Scientists who predict the future of the end of the world gathered today to once again say we’re still pretty close. The Doomsday Clock will stay at 100 seconds to midnight, the same place it’s been since 2020. Every year, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists—a group of...
SCIENCE
CNET

The Doomsday Clock explained: What to know about the troubling timepiece

It's never good to see the word "doomsday" making the news, unless it's because of a sci-fi film. But the word comes up often in reference to the Doomsday Clock, an unnerving invention that keeps reminding us our world is in danger. But what exactly is this scary symbol, and how is it maintained and monitored? Let's break it down.
SCIENCE
CNN

CNN

842K+
Followers
127K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy