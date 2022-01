Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games have confirmed a release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is coming to Nintendo Switch. The game will let you experience memorable moments and non-stop action from all nine episodes in the Star Wars saga. Whether starting at the beginning with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the original trilogy with Star Wars: A New Hope, or Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you can expect the movies to be reimagined with LEGO fun and humour.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO