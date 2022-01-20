ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeus: As nuclear gains favor, it’s time to talk about geoengineering

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
 3 days ago

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

(David Callaway is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Callaway Climate Insights. He is the former president of the World Editors Forum, Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and MarketWatch, and CEO of TheStreet Inc.)

SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — The controversy over whether to use nuclear power as a transition energy as we move to renewables from fossil fuels has grown in just a few years from a philosophical debate to impending legal reality.

The next step will almost certainly be the elevation of certain geoengineering ideas, once derided as science fiction, to legitimate climate-fighting tools. Indeed, we may already be there.

So, it’s worth it to open the Pandora’s Box of geoengineering once more. The idea that hacking the atmosphere or oceans in a dramatic way might stop the sun’s increasing heat and destructive melting of the polar caps. . . .

