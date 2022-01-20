ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tom Brady vs. the Buffalo Bills would be a dream Super Bowl

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Earlier this week I wrote here in this Morning Win space that this year’s Super Bowl is actually happening this Sunday in Kansas City when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. It’s an incredible matchup between what i think are the top two teams in the AFC and it’s going to be a ton of fun.

That piece angered a lot of Titans, who have kindly reached out to me to let me know that Titans beat both of those teams earlier this year and that the No. 1 seed in the AFC would therefore beat them again in the AFC title game. The Titans are very good and that very well might happen, I just find it tough to look at results from October and give them a ton of weight because things have changed a lot since then.

But let’s move, shall we? My friend Charles Curtis recently ranked the 10 best possible Super Bowl matchups after the first week of the playoffs and it got me thinking about which one I’d really like to see and the answer quickly became a simple one – Tom Brady and the Bucs vs. Josh Allen and the Bills.

Calm down, Titans fans. Like I said, your team is very good and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they made it to LA next month.

I’d just love to see Bucs-Bills.

The storylines in that matchup would be so darn good. First, you’d have Brady going for an incredible eighth Super Bowl win, which would make his ridiculous career all the more ridiculous. It would also be his 11th trip to a Super Bowl, which is just downright silly to think about.

Then you have the Bills, a team that beat a cruel enemy (the Patriots) to get to the divisional round. They then could beat the Chiefs in a revenge game from last year’s AFC title game and then if the Titans win they could get revenge for a game they really should have won in October if Allen hadn’t slipped on 4th and goal from the 1.

The Bills facing Brady in the Super Bowl would be the ultimate revenge game. For 20 years Brady beat up on Buffalo, winning laughable game after laughable game with the Patriots. Bills fans cringe when they hear his name and rightfully so, he went 32-3 against them during his legendary time in New England and then beat them again earlier this year in Tampa Bay.

The Bills, as you might know, also haven’t been back to the Super Bowl since they lost four straight in the early 1990s. Those were some amazing teams… and some really tough losses. The city of Buffalo would explode if the Bills finally won one. Add a win over Brady to get it and the place would be partying for months.

There would be a lot of fun in this matchup. Fun is good. Fun is Super.

Bucs-Bills. Let’s go!

Quick hits: NFL picks against the spread… Mic’d up Ezekiel Elliott’s reaction to Sunday’s final play… The Rock’s sad confirmation… And more.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

– Charles Curtis, Charles McDonald, and Prince Grimes have their picks against the spread for this weekend’s huge NFL playoff games.

– A mic’d up Ezekiel Elliott had a stunned reaction to the end of last Sunday’s 49ers-Cowboys game.

– The Rock sadly confirmed he didn’t buy a T. rex skull for $31.8 million.

– Butler’s mascot dog went on a road trip and you need to see these great pictures because dogs are the best.

CBS Boston

Hurley: Aaron Rodgers’ Playoff Loss Means NFL MVP Curse (Likely) Lives On For Another Year

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a bit illogical for the most valuable player in the NFL to have such a difficult time winning Super Bowls. Alas, the gift of greatness has been an onerous burden for quite some time. And it appears as though the curse of winning the NFL MVP Award will live on for another year. While we don’t know that Aaron Rodgers will take home the hardware as the NFL MVP this year, all signs are pointing that way. He didn’t have the volume stats of Tom Brady, and he missed a game due to COVID, but Rodgers’ 37...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

