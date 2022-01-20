ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Netflix Reveals ‘Chicken Run’ Sequel Cast and Plot Details

By ScreenCrush Staff
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stop-motion animation takes a long time to make. Like, a looooooong time. We first heard about Aardman working on a sequel to their 2000 film Chicken Run back in the spring of 2018. Four years later, Aardman is still working on it — but it’s finally getting closer to release. Today,...

q961.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Plots Two ‘Red Notice’ Sequels With Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will return for two — yes, two — “Red Notice” sequels. On the heels of Netflix’s announcement that “Red Notice,” an over-the-top comedic spy thriller, has become the streamer’s most-watched movie of all time, the company is in early development on a pair of follow-up films set in the global heist world. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber is expected to resume filmmaking duties and plans to shoot the two sequels back-to-back. According to Deadline, who broke the news of the sequels, Netflix hopes to commence production in early 2023 given the busy schedules of everyone involved....
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Julia Sawalha
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Jane Horrocks
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Mel Gibson
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Human Resources’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & Six New Cast Members

Netflix‘s new animated workplace series Human Resources has revealed six new casting additions ahead of its March 18 premiere. They include Rosie Perez, Jemaine Clement, Thandiwe Newton, Bobby Cannavale, Henry Winkler, and Maria Bamford. Perez portrays Petra the Ambition Gremlin, Clement portrays Simon Sex, Newton plays Mona the Hormone Monstress, Cannavale plays Gavin the Hormone Monster, Winkler plays Keith from Grief, and Bamford plays Tito the Anxiety Mosquito. The Big Mouth spinoff pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the creatures are the protagonists, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Previously announced cast includes Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, David Thewlis, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, and Brandon Kyle Goodman. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. Human Resources is produced by Brutus Pink and Titmouse, Inc. Watch a teaser for the series above.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Nugget
Variety

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Adds Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tony Goldwyn and Enrique Arce

As Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston get embroiled in another international caper for “Murder Mystery 2,” the Netflix sequel has rounded out its ensemble cast. Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva have signed on for second installment, with Adeel Akhtar’s Maharajah and John Kani’s Colonel Ulenga returning. “Murder Mystery” was a massive hit for Netflix, breaking viewership records upon its 2019 debut with the streamer reporting close to 30.9 million households tuned in over the first 3 days of release. “Murder Mystery 2” will be directed by Jeremy Garelick from a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga. The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who...
MOVIES
Q 96.1

Netflix Unveils Full Lineup For February 2022

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix has all sorts of new romantic movies and shows in February, like [checks notes] a new legacyquel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre that picks up the story of Leatherface decades after the events of the original movie. Plus, there’s a new comedy series called Murderville, starring Will Arnett and a rotating cast of guest stars solving a series of murders where the guests haven’t been given the script and the guests have to improv their way through the mystery. So romantic!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
wearemoviegeeks.com

CHICKEN RUN 2 And More Wallace & Gromit On The Way From Netflix

For those of us waiting for a sequel to the delightful CHICKEN RUN, time to celebrate with this press release from Netflix:. Combine a world-famous, four-time Academy Award® winning animation studio with a global entertainment company and what have you got? A match made in animation heaven. Last year,...
TV SERIES
Q 96.1

Daniel Radcliffe to Play ’Weird Al’ Yankovic In Upcoming Biopic

Look, everyone loves Harry Potter, but let’s be real: The guy is kind of a nerd. He’s got glasses, he loves to read books of spells, he hangs out with an owl — kind of a dork when you get right down to it. So that makes this casting perfect: Daniel Radcliffe has signed on to play the world’s greatest (and coolest) musician and song parodist, “Weird Al” Yankovic.
MOVIES
Portsmouth Times

Strong cast, plot is lacking

We DO NOT have a sequel, prequel, or reboot this week!!!! I know I am shocked as well. Unfortunately, there were no “new” releases this week, but this film came out the first week of January. I didn’t know much about this movie but the title did intrigue me. As I do love all things history I did read about the “355” and the truth behind it.
MOVIES
Deadline

Lee Daniels-Directed Exorcism Thriller With Andra Day, Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis Scares Up $65M+ Netflix Deal After Head-Spinning 7-Bidder Battle

EXCLUSIVE: The devil got into Hollywood this weekend as seven bidders waged a head-spinning auction battle for a star-studded exorcism movie package that was won late last night by Netflix. Lee Daniels will direct, reuniting with his Oscar-nominated The United States vs. Billie Holiday star Andra Day, who’ll star with Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis. Day will play the mother of an Indiana family whose children purportedly became demonically possessed in a thriller inspired by an actual case. Sources tell Deadline that the package closed upward of $65 million, covering the film’s budget and buyouts....
CELEBRITIES
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy