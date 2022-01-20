ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snowfall hits tri-state area before dive in temps

pix11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter rain moved through the tri-state area Thursday morning, snow...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy. Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow. Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s. There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly. Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower. A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.  A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018. Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pix11.com

Snow showers possible in NY, NJ before sun returns to start week

A cold front is slated to slide in from the west, allowing for a few light snow showers through midnight. With overnight temperatures in the 20s, there is a chance that some areas may see light accumulations. However, overall expect little to no accumulation across the tri-state region.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri State Area#Standing Water
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Could Impact Parts Of The State Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Snow could impact areas West and North of Baltimore starting Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning. First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara says Western Maryland near Washington and Frederick counties could see snow staring to fall around 6p.m. tonight before moving East. These snow showers will be very hit or miss as they move across the region. Snow accumulation is difficult to tell but most of the impacted areas could see a dusting to an inch of snowfall, while the far Western reaches of the state could see 2-4 inches. As of now this doesn’t appear that this will impact the Monday morning commute in the Baltimore area but highways West of our region including I-70, I-81 and I-68 could see some slippery conditions. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continuing to monitor the snow showers and will provide updates as they become available. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected Across Western Pennsylvania On Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow showers will slowly start to wind down over the next couple of hours, leaving general totals of 2 to 4 inches across the region. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Pittsburgh has picked up an official total of 2.4 inches of snow, as of 5 p.m. Skies will clear a bit overnight behind this clipper system, and temperatures will drop to cold levels near the lower teens and single digits by Monday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will start off dry, but another system will bring more snow showers starting after 2 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow across western Pennsylvania by Tuesday morning, with a few higher totals of up to 3 inches possible north of Interstate 80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands. WATCH: Shelley Bortz reports Another blast of arctic air invades Wednesday with lows in the lower single digits and near-zero to end the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pix11.com

Snow showers possible in NY, NJ before sun returns to start week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s hard to imagine that six years ago, Central Park reported 27.3 inches of snow. While there are snow showers in the forecast, it won’t be anything like Jan. 23, 2016. In the meantime, we can all look forward to a brief relief from the bitter cold. But don’t get too comfy, there are more bone-chilling temperatures ahead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAFF

Warmer temps Monday before we cool down again

Clear skies will yet again allow temperatures to fall into the middle 20s overnight with areas a frost for the morning hours. Monday will feel like a heat wave with abundant sunshine and high temps reaching the middle 50s! Monday will be breezy at times with SW winds gusting up to 20 mph. Increasing clouds Monday night into Tuesday morning will keep things a bit warmer with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will shift to the north on Tuesday with cooler air settling in, highs will be back below average in the mid/upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
Chicago Tribune

More snowfall likely to slow Monday morning commute; coldest temp of the winter possible later this week

Snow will not be the only thing coming down this week. Temperatures are expected to dip below zero Tuesday night, possibly leading to the coldest day of winter so far. The Chicago area saw 2 to 5 inches of snow by Sunday morning, and forecasters say more snow is expected Monday and later in the week. The official total for Chicago measured at O’Hare International Airport was 3.7 inches, ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy