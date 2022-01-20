Snowfall hits tri-state area before dive in temps

Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Snow could impact areas West and North of Baltimore starting Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning. First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara says Western Maryland near Washington and Frederick counties could see snow staring to fall around 6p.m. tonight before moving East. These snow showers will be very hit or miss as they move across the region. Snow accumulation is difficult to tell but most of the impacted areas could see a dusting to an inch of snowfall, while the far Western reaches of the state could see 2-4 inches. As of now this doesn’t appear that this will impact the Monday morning commute in the Baltimore area but highways West of our region including I-70, I-81 and I-68 could see some slippery conditions. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continuing to monitor the snow showers and will provide updates as they become available. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

