ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Hong Kong Rallies And PBOC Cuts, U.S. Stocks Stabilize

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Amid inflation fears and the decline in crypto prices, gold was resurrected, rallying the most in three months yesterday to its best level since November. It was consolidating those gains today, straddling the $1840 level. Equities were trying to stabilize. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapped a five-day slide...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Hong Kong#Us Dollar#Russia#European#Norwegian#Swedish#Australian#Thai#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Hungary
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
Forbes

Hong Kong Stocks Become An Oasis Of Green In A Sea Of Red, Week In Review

China reported Monday that the country’s GDP grew at a better than expected +8% in 2021, though Q4 GDP disappointed at only +4%. Monetary policy easing was the key word in China this week as the PBOC announced cuts to the medium-term lending facility (MLF), reverse repos, and the loan prime rate (LPR), confirming a looser stance in the new year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Alibaba, Baidu And Other Tech Stocks Are Falling In Hong Kong Today

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded mostly lower in Hong Kong on Friday, dragging the benchmark Hang Seng Index into negative territory. Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index fell from a nearly two-month high and was down 0.8% at the time of writing, tracking the overnight losses on Wall Street as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index fell into correction territory.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: PBOC rate cut struggles to defend bulls amid firmer yields

Asian equities part ways from Wall Street as China cuts 5-year LPR. Australia jobs report, talks over US BBB also favor buyers. Omicron woes, Biden’s speech and firmer oil prices test bulls ahead of next week’s key FOMC. Asian equities grind higher despite the downbeat performance of their...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CNH drops below $6.35 on PBOC rate cut

USD/CNH takes offers to refresh intraday low, declines for the second consecutive day. PBOC cuts 1-year, 5-year LPR with 10 and five basis points respectively. Sino-American tussles regain market attention following Biden’s speech. Firmer yields can test USD/CNH bears, second-tier US data eyed. USD/CNH refreshes intraday low to $6.3467,...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Chinese banks cut borrowing costs as PBOC signals easing

BEIJING (Jan 20): Chinese lenders lowered borrowing costs for a second straight month after the central bank cut policy loan rates and pledged more easing to stabilise the economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut by 10 basis points to 3.7% on Thursday, in line with forecasts in...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

HK HSI jumps after PBoC rate cut, heading back to 26k

China’s PBoC cut the one year loan prime rate by 10 bps to 3.70%. The second rate cut since April 2020 following December’s. Five-year loan prime rate was lowered by 5bps to 4.60%, first cut since April 2020. Along with the rate cuts, PBoC also injected more liquidity to the markets by offering CNY 700B of one-year loans, exceeding the CNY 500B maturing.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, +2.58% shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc.
MARKETS
BBC

Property shares in Hong Kong jump after China cuts key mortgage rate

Shares of Chinese property developers have jumped in Hong Kong as China's central bank cut a key mortgage rate for the first time in almost two years. The decision comes as concerns grow about a slowdown in the world's second largest economy amid Omicron outbreaks. At the same time major...
REAL ESTATE
ihsmarkit.com

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) fine Hong Kong trade financing firm $5.2m for Iran export compliance failures

Latest Compliance Failure - The Hong Kong subsidiary of Japanese firm, Sojitz, has been fined $5.2m by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in January 2022 for U.S. dollar payments through U.S. financial institutions for Iranian-origin high density polyethylene resin (HDPE) from its bank in Hong Kong to the HDPE supplier's banks in Thailand. From August 2016 to May 2018, Sojitz Hong Kong employees purchased approximately 64,000 tons of Iranian-origin HDPE from a supplier in Thailand for resale to buyers in China. 60 separate USD payments from Sojitz's Hong Kong bank were made to Thai supplier banks in Thailand. Each USD payment was processed and settled through multiple U.S. financial institutions, including the U.S. correspondent banks of the Hong Kong and Thai banks. OFAC states that the case highlights why "U.S. and foreign companies should conduct robust risk assessments to identify activities that pose greater sanctions risks, including their supply chains, products, and services, and institute appropriately tailored risk-based procedures designed to minimise violations".
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy