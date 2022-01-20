ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 10 Films We’re Most Excited to See at Sundance

By Richard Lawson
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

For the second year in a row, the Sundance Film Festival will be a virtual-only event, as in-person plans for the 2022 edition, which begins on January 20, were scuttled last week amid the spread of the omicron variant. There will be no parties, no frenzied comparing of notes in long...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Louie Anderson, Emmy-Winning Actor and Stand-Up Comic, Has Died at 68

Louie Anderson, a beloved stand-up comic, TV host, and Emmy-winning actor, died on Friday morning at the age of 68. Anderson passed away in a Las Vegas hospital where he had been receiving treatment for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a form of cancer, his longtime publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Hottest Films for Sale at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Sundance may have been forced to cancel its plans to host an in-person festival, but the shift to a virtual event isn’t likely to stifle dealmaking. After all, the 2021 edition of Sundance saw films like “Passing,” “Summer of Soul” and “CODA” score record-breaking pacts despite the fact that all-night bidding wars were conducted over Zoom. This year’s festival has a number of high-profile features that should attract buyers’ attention, either because they feature A-list stars like Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson and Regina Hall or because they deal with hot topics like abortion rights and religion. There are also a number...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Wes Studi
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Rj Cyler
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Richard Linklater
Person
Dale Dickey
Vanity Fair

Where to Watch André Leon Talley Being André Leon Talley

André Leon Talley, who has died at 73, was a star of many mediums. For years, he was the creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, and he also style-edited for Vanity Fair, which saw his taste and personality committed to print in word and picture. It’s possible, though, his being was best captured on film—the camera did love him.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Ian Alexander Jr., Son of Regina King, Has Died at Age 26

Ian Alexander Jr., son of actor and director Regina King and her ex-husband, music producer Ian Alexander, has died by suicide, according to a report by People. He was an up-and-coming DJ and musician who worked under the handle Desduné, a gourmet chef, and King’s only child. He turned 26 on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ Eyes Fall 2022 Release from Netflix

Rian Johnson’s hugely anticipated mystery sequel “Knives Out 2” may be headed to theaters, Netflix, and fall festivals toward the end of 2022. Variety has reported that the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award nominee (Best Original Screenplay) is “expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022” and will “also make a festival run before its release.” The original “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate in the fall of 2019 following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie earned $311 million on a budget of $40 million. Reached for comment, Netflix...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Film Industry#Omicron#British#South African
Vanity Fair

Lord of the Rings

At first, we appear to be looking at a vast landscape. Mist drifts off a sunlit plateau like a slow-motion waterfall. A winding river cuts deep through a rocky canyon. But this is not actually a faraway view, it’s a close-up one. That orange glow is not the illumination of a sun, but the fire beneath a crucible, and the cracks and crevices are part of a mold, now flowing with molten metal.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Gaspard Ulliel, French Actor and Star of Moon Knight, Has Died at 37

Gaspard Ulliel, an award-winning French actor set to star in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, died on Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps. According to the Associated Press, Ulliel’s death was announced by his agent’s office. He was 37. Ulliel was hospitalized on Tuesday following...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Justin Long Praises Girlfriend Kate Bosworth’s ‘Incredible’ Sundance Film: ‘So Excited to Watch’

Praising her work! Amid his romance with Kate Bosworth, Justin Long couldn’t resist supporting the Sundance Film Festival premiere of his love’s latest project. “I am here in beautiful Park City, Utah [and] it’s freezing cold,” the He’s Just Not That Into You star, 43, exclaimed via a Thursday, January 20, Instagram Story video. “But, I’m here for the big premiere of Bring on the Dancing Horses. So, bring on the dancing horses at the Egyptian Theatre.”
PARK CITY, UT
Deadline

Alex Garland Reteams With A24 For Action Epic ‘Civil War’; Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura & More Set To Star

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Men) is reteaming with A24 for Civil War, an action epic that has Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Beguiled) set to star alongside Wagner Moura (The Shining Girls, Narcos), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune, Bruised) and Cailee Spaeny (The First Lady, Mare of Easttown). Garland will direct the film set in a near-future America from his original screenplay. Details as far as its plot are being kept under wraps. A24 will produce, alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman, and handle the film’s global release. Garland received his first Oscar nomination...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Vanity Fair

Jessie Buckley Dove Into Deep Waters for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter

Jessie Buckley can still remember the speech first-time director Maggie Gyllenhaal gave before the cast and crew of The Lost Daughter, saying that a truly great film can only be made “when everybody’s heart is in it.” Buckley says she surrendered to that process, imbuing the character of Leda (played by Olivia Colman in present-day sequences) with every complexity present in Elena Ferrante’s best-selling novel.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘We’re All Going To The World’s Fair’ Trailer: The Sundance Horror Standout From Jane Schoenbrun Arrives In April

A festival like Sundance, with its NEXT and Midnight sections, tends to be a great place for a young horror director to make their debut. Last year, we got “Censor,” which was a highlight of the festival. And a little more under the radar, but appearing in last year’s NEXT section, there was “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,” which earned solid reviews and is finally arriving in theaters this spring.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Why Will Sharpe is the most exciting new name in British film

If you have never heard of Will Sharpe, you soon will. The director and actor is responsible for two of the UK’s most original television series’ and films this spring. Not content with working with the Oscar-winner and longtime collaborator Olivia Colman on the Sky television series Landscapers, he has also brought The Electrical Life of Louis Wain to the big screen with Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in the lead roles, and is fast becoming one of our leading auteurs.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Top 10 Horror Movies We’re Waiting To See In 2022

Hasitha Fernando on the top ten horror movies to see in 2022…. Ah yes, here we all thought that 2020 was the worst year we endured when we welcomed 2021, but boy were we wrong. 2021 saw the world populace grapple with the worst wave of the still raging COVID-19 pandemic leaving us all masked up and physically distanced for yet another year. But here’s hoping that 2022 will bring with it some semblance of hope and sanity for us COVID fatigued cinephiles and we’d be able to get our asses back in the seats of cinema halls, as we did before. With that in mind here our 10 horror films debuting in 2022, that could rival the living nightmare that was 2021.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

Sundance 2022: Five films we’re looking forward to at this year’s fest

By now, you’ve probably heard that this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which runs from January 20 through 30, pivoted to an online format following the rise of the Omicron variant, which sucks mainly for the business owners in Park City who depend on that revenue yet also is a bummer for the members of the film industry who enjoy their two-week stint of wearing Carhartt and pretending that they can ski well in between panic attacks. The upside to this is that you — yes, you, the reader at home — can participate in the festival without owning a pair of snow boots and/or fighting off film critics at the one and only Burger King in Park City. And, as such, we’ve selected five films that we’re particularly excited about in the program this year that you can add to your watchlist.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

[Sundance ’22] What we are looking forward to at the Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival is going all virtual this year and there are plenty of strong offerings on the line up.. As usual, there will be something for every type of movie fan as horror, comedies, and mockumentaries are just some of the genres that will be represented.. This is the third straight year AIPT will be covering Sundance. Here are some of the films we are most excited about.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

The Lifelike Triumph of Drive My Car

It looks simple—two people sitting in a car, talking aimlessly, or maybe saying nothing at all. The red vintage Saab that Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) owns and adores in Drive My Car provides the main setting for an epic cinematic tale of life, loss, art, and the unexpected connections that bridge tragedies and triumphs. The car’s bright color and tight interior keep us focused, steadily, on the drama within it. There’s no fuss.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy