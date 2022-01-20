The 10 Films We’re Most Excited to See at Sundance

By now, you’ve probably heard that this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which runs from January 20 through 30, pivoted to an online format following the rise of the Omicron variant, which sucks mainly for the business owners in Park City who depend on that revenue yet also is a bummer for the members of the film industry who enjoy their two-week stint of wearing Carhartt and pretending that they can ski well in between panic attacks. The upside to this is that you — yes, you, the reader at home — can participate in the festival without owning a pair of snow boots and/or fighting off film critics at the one and only Burger King in Park City. And, as such, we’ve selected five films that we’re particularly excited about in the program this year that you can add to your watchlist.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO