Congresswoman Escobar’s Legislation to Designate the El Paso Community Healing Garden as a National Memorial Passes Committee on Natural Resources
Congresswoman Escobar’s Legislation – Today, the House Natural Resources Committee advanced legislation to designate the El Paso Community Healing Garden as a federally recognized National Memorial Site. Introduced in July 2021, H.R. 4380 honors the victims and survivors of the August 3, 2019, domestic terrorist attack in...elpasoheraldpost.com
