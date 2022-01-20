ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futuristic Electric Vehicles Are Likely to Transform Mobility

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

There has been gradual shift from IC engine vehicles to electric vehicles over the years. The easy availability of EVs with growing technological advancements in the market drives the growth of the global electric vehicle market. In addition, favorable government initiatives to achieve the goal of clean energy support the market...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Duluth News Tribune

In Response: Better batteries 'on the way' for electric vehicles

Electric vehicles are the current rage in transportation, and for good reason. The new electric motors can be greater than 90% efficient compared to gas vehicles, which today have efficiencies in the 20% to 30% range. Electric motors are also simpler, with fewer parts and lower maintenance costs. Wear and tear on brakes is also minimized, and there’s no gasoline to buy. You can charge your electric vehicle while you sleep, right at your home.
DULUTH, MN
UPI News

Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast to launch autonomous vehicles

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast plans to launch autonomous vehicles this year and next, the company told UPI News Korea. VinFest displayed five models last week during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including the VF8, which would start at $41,000, and the VF9 at $56,000. Those models are expected to roll out this year.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Hybrid Electric Vehicle#Ev#Download Report#Charts#Allied Market Research#Cagr#Sony Group Corp
The Heartland Institute

Imagine Electric Vehicles in Bad Weather

With more than forty percent of the EV’s in America being in California at the end of 2020, the EV popularity in California has gotten President Biden so excited to want the rest of the country to follow California’s lead that Biden issued a new executive order that pushes for half of all new cars sold in America by 2030 to be electric vehicles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

5 Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2022

Electric vehicle stocks have been heating up in recent years — both in investor sentiment and stock price. As a globe, it seems we are headed to almost all-electric vehicles sooner rather than later, with some government bodies having stepped in to encourage the transition to EVs by providing specific subsidies. If you’re an investor who believes in the growth of the EV sector, here’s a short list of five EV stocks to watch in 2022.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Aligning Utilities & Electric Vehicles, for the Greater Grid

New Research Explores Potential Value of Implementing EV Managed Charging To Move Toward Realizing Effective Vehicle-Grid Integration. It is 5 p.m., and you arrive home from work when it is peak demand for the grid. Your electric vehicle (EV) is 50% charged — you could either plug it in and charge right away or, if it works for your plans, schedule the vehicle to charge at a better time for the grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Cars
thepaypers.com

Fenix Pay launches payment services for electric mobility vehicles

Dubai-based electric mobility and delivery platform Fenix has announced the launch of Fenix Pay, its in-house inclusive payments service for the Middle East region. The delivery platform operates in all five countries from the Middle East and, through Fenix Pay, aims to deliver convenience and flexibility to customers to choose from different payment methods.
PERSONAL FINANCE
VTDigger

Electric vehicles are more convenient, not less

This is in response to a commentary by Greg Pierce Jan. 5. Greg has obviously never used an electric vehicle for any length of time. In fact, the home charging system was provided free of charge by Green Mountain Power (so at minimal cost), it takes about 10 seconds to plug it in at the garage at night, we never have to stop at a gas station, and once in a great while we need to charge while on the road for longer trips but this is after a couple of hours or more of driving and a rest stop is needed anyway (these never take more than an hour, usually about half that).
CARS
etftrends.com

Investing in the Electric Vehicle Ecosystem With KraneShares

Environmentally focused and ESG funds saw an influx of money in 2021, with the electric vehicle industry growing in leaps and bounds. Anthony Sassine, CFA and senior investment strategist for KraneShares joined Lara Crigger, managing editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, in a webcast to discuss the potentials within the electric vehicle ecosystem beyond the biggest names, like Tesla.
ECONOMY
Press Democrat

Sales of electric vehicles surpass diesel in Europe, a first

Europeans bought more electric cars than diesels in December, a stunning illustration of the growing popularity of battery power and the decline of diesel, which was once the most popular engine option in Europe. More than 20% of new cars sold in Europe and Britain in December were powered solely...
CARS
The Independent

Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

Panasonic will be investing 80 billion yen ($705 million) to produce new batteries for Tesla in the next year.A report from Nikkei Asia suggests that the new lithium-ion batteries are being made primarily for the electric car company, and previous reports have suggested that they will increase the range of the cars up to five times more – as well as making them cheaper.In a statement, Panasonic told Reuters that it was "studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time."The company...
BUSINESS
AFP

VW and Bosch join forces to rev up automated driving

Car giant Volkswagen and parts supplier Bosch have embarked on an "extensive partnership" to bring automated driving to the mass market by next year, the German companies said on Tuesday. Bosch and VW software subsidiary Cariad are aiming to "make functions available that will allow drivers to temporarily take their hands off the steering wheel" in vehicles sold under the Volkswagen Group brand, according to a statement. These will range from so-called "hands-free" systems for urban and motorway driving to a system that takes over all driving functions on the motorway, the companies said. The first of these functions are to be installed in 2023.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS

