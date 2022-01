Famous for its Indexing and query work for web 3.0, graph protocol’s parent company raised funds for the sake of further developments. The Graph foundation behind its prominent and influential graph protocol responsible for managing indexing and querying data on blockchain. In short what google does to the internet, graph protocol does the same on blockchain network. The foundation has announced its recent funding of $50 million raised by selling its digital tokens The Graph or GRT, it’s value according to market capitalization is $2.5 billion.

CHARITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO