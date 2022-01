The Ohio Redistricting Commission held their first meeting since the Ohio Supreme Court called their state legislature maps unconstitutional. The seven-member commission began the process to redraw the 99 Ohio House districts and the 33 Ohio Senate districts. The statewide voting breakdown for Ohio is around 54% Republican and 46% Democratic and the Ohio Supreme Court says the new maps should reflect the same percentage of seats in the Ohio House. If the new maps have bipartisan support in the commission, the districts will remain that way for 10 years. If it doesn’t, the maps the commission will be up for change again in four years.

7 DAYS AGO